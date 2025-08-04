Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 04, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
1.Love Scout (K-Drama)
Rashmika recently finished watching 'Love Scout' and loved it. A sweet romantic drama, it’s perfect for fans of light-hearted love stories with a refreshing twist.
2.The First Frost (C-Drama)
Among her recent favourites, Rashmika adored The First Frost, a Chinese drama. This emotional and visually appealing love story stands out for its strong characters and beautiful narrative.
3.The Undercover High School (K-Drama)
Currently on her watchlist, The Undercover High School is a fun mix of high school drama and undercover missions. It’s suspenseful, quirky, and engaging, ideal for fans who enjoy mystery and comedy wrapped in one.
4.It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (K-Drama)
When asked about her all-time favourite K-drama, Rashmika chose It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. This psychological romance drama is loved worldwide for its emotional depth, unique storyline, and stellar performances.
5.She also reads 'LET THEM'
Not just dramas, Rashmika also shared her current book pick. Though she loves romantic novels, she’s now reading LET THEM, a thoughtful gift from her agent.