Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Aug 05, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
1.Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
The poster that turned Deepika Padukone into a living portrait of defiance. Clad in crimson, hands folded in namaste, but eyes blazing with silent war. This image of Rani Padmavati didn’t need a sword to feel powerful. Deepika looked unbreakable, untouched, and absolutely queenly. No words. Just presence. And it was everything.
2.Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa
A total reinvention. Rashmika Mandanna, eyes wet and wild, drenched in blood and emotion, this poster didn’t scream, it wept. Gone was the girl-next-door. In her place stood a woman scorched by pain and possibly fury. One of the most shocking transformations in recent memory.
3.Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt's transformation into Gangubai hit like a thunderclap but it started with that poster. White sari. A red bindi like a target. And that stare equal parts innocence and danger. You knew instantly this wasn’t a character. This was a force. Soft. Strong. Supreme.
4.Yami Gautam in Article 370
Yami Gautam stands in a stark bureaucratic world quiet, crisp, composed. And yet, the poster whispers: she knows more than she lets on. It’s not a loud image. It’s a controlled burn. That steady gaze, the slight tension in her shoulders… it tells you this woman is walking into a system built to crush her… and she just might break it instead. Minimal but mighty. A masterclass in stillness with stakes.
5.Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom
One clenched fist, one guttural scream and the image became iconic. Priyanka Chopra became Mary Kom long before the trailer dropped. That poster, raw and unfiltered, showed her mid-fight, soaked in sweat, rage, and resolve.A poster that made people believe before the film even spoke.
