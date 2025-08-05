Twitter
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

These posters remind us of what cinema can do before a single frame is even played. They made jaws drop, screens pause, and conversations start because each one whispered the same thing: This woman is about to change the game.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 05, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

1.Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
1

The poster that turned Deepika Padukone into a living portrait of defiance. Clad in crimson, hands folded in namaste, but eyes blazing with silent war. This image of Rani Padmavati didn’t need a sword to feel powerful. Deepika looked unbreakable, untouched, and absolutely queenly. No words. Just presence. And it was everything.

2.Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa
2

A total reinvention. Rashmika Mandanna, eyes wet and wild, drenched in blood and emotion, this poster didn’t scream, it wept. Gone was the girl-next-door. In her place stood a woman scorched by pain and possibly fury. One of the most shocking transformations in recent memory.

3.Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
3

Alia Bhatt's transformation into Gangubai hit like a thunderclap but it started with that poster. White sari. A red bindi like a target. And that stare equal parts innocence and danger. You knew instantly this wasn’t a character. This was a force. Soft. Strong. Supreme.

READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt: Inside Bhatt family's surprising education background, from dropouts to foreign degrees

4.Yami Gautam in Article 370

Yami Gautam in Article 370
4

Yami Gautam stands in a stark bureaucratic world quiet, crisp, composed. And yet, the poster whispers: she knows more than she lets on. It’s not a loud image. It’s a controlled burn. That steady gaze, the slight tension in her shoulders… it tells you this woman is walking into a system built to crush her… and she just might break it instead. Minimal but mighty. A masterclass in stillness with stakes.

5.Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom
5

One clenched fist, one guttural scream and the image became iconic. Priyanka Chopra became Mary Kom long before the trailer dropped. That poster, raw and unfiltered, showed her mid-fight, soaked in sweat, rage, and resolve.A poster that made people believe before the film even spoke.

READ: Suhana Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu and other dusky beauties who roasted Bollywood's fairness obsession

