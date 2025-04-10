1 . Rashmika on her character Lilly in Dear Comrade

Rashmika played the character of Lilly in the romantic drama Dear Comrade. Post the film’s success, Rashmika revealed how much effort she had put into the character, saying, “Thankyou for everyone who’s loved and are loving Dear Comrade.. SO very grateful...From the day it all started with the narration, to the cricket trainings at odd hours- for months and months to all the bruises and pains, to all the shoot day filled with laughter satisfaction tears sweat and blood to the wrapping of the film and feeling a sense of void and sadness to the promotions and the music festivals and making you all dance and sing I’ve done many films after but still being mostly referred to as Lilly..Each moment is and was too special for me... THANKYOU!"