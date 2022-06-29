Search icon
Rashmika Mandanna looks drop-dead gorgeous in magenta saree, shares stunning photos

Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold in her latest photos in a magenta saree. Check out the pictures here.

Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli from Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise set Instagram on fire when she dropped her beautiful photos wearing a magenta saree. The popular South Indian actress is set to make her Bollywood debut this year. (All images: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

1. Rashmika Mandanna's outfit and jewellery

Rashmika looked simply elegant and lovely in the magenta-shaded hand embroidered saree by Dhruvi Panchal and she amped up her look with statement earrings by Ruani Jewellery Collective.

2. Rashmika Mandanna's photos leave netizens awestruck

As soon as Rashmika dropped the photos, her comments section was filled with fire and red heart emojis with Instagram users calling her stunning and wonderful.

3. Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule

It was rumoured that the actress' character Srivalli might get killed in the sequel. Reacting to the same, the film's producer dismissed all these reports calling them trash.

4. Rashmika Mandanna bids goodbye to Goodbye

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting for her another Hindi film Goodbye in which she shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

5. Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Rashmika replaced Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal slated to release on August 11, 2023.

6. Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut film postponed

Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu. Initially slated to release on June 10, the film has now been postponed.

