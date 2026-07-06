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Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Dhurandhar start Ranveer Singh’s birthday today, who is known for his explosive energy and unmatched on-screen versatility. Check out his ultra-luxury car collection.

Anshika Pandey | Jul 06, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

1.GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV
1

The GMC Hummer EV is a standout electric super-SUV in Ranveer Singh’s garage. It features a massive 178kWh battery, a claimed range of 505 km, and high-tech features like 'Crab Walk' diagonal driving. This imported luxury EV carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.46 crore.

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2.Black Ferrari 296 GTB

Black Ferrari 296 GTB
2

The newest supercar in his collection is a sleek, black Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid. Pairing a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor, it unleashes an incredible 830 hp and rockets from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It carries a premium ex-showroom price tag of Rs 5.40 crore.

3.Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach

Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach
3

For ultra-premium comfort, Ranveer travels in a four-seater Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach. Driven by a powerful 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, its cabin is loaded with first-class features like massage and ventilated seats. This luxury cruiser comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.39 crore.

 

4.Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule
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Adding a vibrant flair to his collection, Ranveer owns a bright orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule. It is powered by a massive 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine generating 650bhp, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its last recorded ex-showroom price stands at Rs 3.43 crore.

Also read: 'Fuller Hearts': Arjun Kapoor shares heartwarming glimpses of sister Anshula’s mehendi-chooda ceremonies | Unseen pics

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5.Jaguar XJL

Jaguar XJL
5

A long-time classic in his garage, the Jaguar XJL represents timeless British luxury. This premium, extended-wheelbase sedan is driven by a powerful 3.0L V6 engine and offers exceptional rear legroom. Before being discontinued, its ex-showroom price ranged from rs 99.56 lakh to Rs 1.97 crore.

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