Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

2 . Black Ferrari 296 GTB

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The newest supercar in his collection is a sleek, black Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid. Pairing a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor, it unleashes an incredible 830 hp and rockets from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. It carries a premium ex-showroom price tag of Rs 5.40 crore.