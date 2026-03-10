FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone to Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram and more, Bollywood couples have all welcomed baby girls, bringing happiness to their families and delighting fans across India.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
1

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on 8 September 2024. The news delighted fans worldwide as the couple entered parenthood together, sharing joy and family moments.

2.Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are proud parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born on 6 November 2022. The couple often shares sweet glimpses of family life, celebrating special occasions with their little one.

3.Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
3

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025. The couple thanked fans for their blessings and requested privacy as they began this new chapter of life.

Also read: In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

4.Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal
4

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were blessed with their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal on 16 July 2024. The couple later revealed her name and shared the joy of parenthood with fans, celebrating the heartfelt milestone together.

5.Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram
5

Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 10 March 2026, the same day as Randeep’s father’s birthday, making the occasion doubly special for the family.

