Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?
Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'
Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing biggest movie on Hindu mythology Ramayana'
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect citing personal reasons
Suryakumar Yadav recalls meeting MS Dhoni before T20 World Cup, opens up on getting key advice
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails role of women in healthcare sector, says they are vital for society's health
Urvashi Rautela returns to Mumbai from Kuwait amid Middle East crisis: 'I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious'
US-Israel-Iran war: PM Modi meets Oil Minister Puri amid LPG shortage, Indian eateries face closure | Top points
Love Jihad? Miss India Earth 2019 converts after harassment by Muslim husband, know about her ordeal, ‘purification’
Allu Arjun celebrates Women's Day by gifting swanky Lexus NX to mom, it's cost will leave you shocked
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on 8 September 2024. The news delighted fans worldwide as the couple entered parenthood together, sharing joy and family moments.
2.Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are proud parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born on 6 November 2022. The couple often shares sweet glimpses of family life, celebrating special occasions with their little one.
3.Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025. The couple thanked fans for their blessings and requested privacy as they began this new chapter of life.
Also read: In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
4.Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were blessed with their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal on 16 July 2024. The couple later revealed her name and shared the joy of parenthood with fans, celebrating the heartfelt milestone together.
5.Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram
Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 10 March 2026, the same day as Randeep’s father’s birthday, making the occasion doubly special for the family.