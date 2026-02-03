FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer

Gautam Adani's Adani Group partners wth Italy's Leonardo days after Brazil's Embraer deal; what is it about?

8 Congress MPs suspended amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi quoting ex-Army chief Naravane's book

Dhurandhar 2 teaser X review: Netizens are disappointed with Ranveer Singh's sequel, say 'Aditya Dhar ne chuna laga diya'

Elon Musk's X raided by prosecutors in Paris over algorithm and content complaints

IND vs PAK: Will Team India travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott call for group stage clash?

UGC NET December 2025 result expected soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check scorecard and cut-off marks

Dehradun Bus Accident: 3 killed, several injured as HRTC bus carrying 30 passengers plunges into gorge; Rescue operation underway

India-EU FTA, Middle East outreach and the Union Budget: The geo-economic and geopolitical importance

The 50: Lion’s real identity revealed, he is..., fans express their shock and surprise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Indian films and web series are redefining female cop characters by portraying them as complex, flawed and deeply human. From quiet authority to fierce moral courage, these women in uniform reflect strength rooted in realism rather than stereotypes.

DNA Web Desk | Feb 03, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

1.Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati - Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati - Dahaad
1

Sonakshi Sinha’s SI Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad breaks away from conventional cop stereotypes, emerging as one of Indian OTT’s most realistic portrayals of a female law enforcement officer.  She is a small-town sub-inspector who rides a bike to work, endures taunts about caste and marriage, and still does the job with understated focus. Socially awkward, emotionally guarded, and silently observant, Anjali is shaped by lived realities rather than exaggerated heroism in this riveting crime thriller. Sonakshi’s restrained performance as Anjali earned widespread acclaim, including international recognition, for portraying a fearless yet deeply human cop whose authenticity and unglamorous realism strongly resonated with audiences.

Advertisement

2.Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi – Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi – Delhi Crime
2

Often referred to as Madam Sir, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi stands as the gold standard for female police officers on Indian web series. In Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah portrays herself with quiet command, drawing authority from experience, patience, and a sharp understanding of how the system truly functions. Vartika leads from the front without force or theatrics, absorbing pressure from every direction while keeping both her team and the investigation firmly on course. Decisive, emotionally contained, and relentlessly focused, she carries the full weight of responsibility without losing clarity, making herself one of the strongest and most respectable female cops on Indian screens. 

 

3.Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy - Mardaani

Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy - Mardaani
3

Few female cop characters have left an imprint as strong as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani Mukerji plays her with fierce conviction, driven by a moral compass that never wavers. Shivani’s anger is purposeful, her empathy deep and her pursuit of justice relentless. What makes her iconic is her refusal to soften herself for approval. She confronts brutality head-on, especially crimes against women and children, setting a benchmark for authority, courage and emotional intensity in Indian cinema

 

4.Tabu as Meera Deshmukh - Drishyam

Tabu as Meera Deshmukh - Drishyam
4

As IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu gives us a cop who walks in with power already settled on her shoulders. She is methodical and calculating, and the film’s tension comes from the clash between her sharp investigative mind and a family determined to hide the truth. Meera is also a grieving mother, and Tabu plays that duality with unnerving control, making her one of the most formidable female cops on screen, who is impossible to underestimate.

TRENDING NOW

5.Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira - Daldal

Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira - Daldal
5

In Prime Video’s psychological crime thriller Daldal, Bhumi Pednekar’s Rita Ferreira is not the kind of cop who chews up a room with one-liners. Instead, her strength lies in her ability to stay steady, focused, and effective while navigating doubt, pressure, and scrutiny from within the system. In this psychological crime thriller, Rita leads a serial killer investigation while battling impostor syndrome, institutional patriarchy, and the constant suspicion that her authority is being judged before her work is.

Bhumi plays her as composed on the outside and constantly questioning herself within, which makes Rita feel less like a stock “tough cop” and more like a woman many professionals will recognise. 

Together, these characters show just how far Indian storytelling has evolved. Female cops are no longer defined by uniforms or authority alone, but by the complexity they bring to power, justice, and vulnerability.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial
Gautam Adani's Adani Group partners wth Italy's Leonardo days after Brazil's Embraer deal; what is it about?
Gautam Adani's Adani Group partners wth Italy's Leonardo days after Embraer deal
8 Congress MPs suspended amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi quoting ex-Army chief Naravane's book
8 Congress MPs suspended amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's speech
Dhurandhar 2 teaser X review: Netizens are disappointed with Ranveer Singh's sequel, say 'Aditya Dhar ne chuna laga diya'
Dhurandhar 2 teaser X review: Netizens are disappointed with Ranveer Singh film
Elon Musk's X raided by prosecutors in Paris over algorithm and content complaints
Elon Musk's X raided by prosecutors in Paris over algorithm, content complaints
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad
Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics
Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement