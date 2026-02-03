Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

5 . Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira - Daldal

5

In Prime Video’s psychological crime thriller Daldal, Bhumi Pednekar’s Rita Ferreira is not the kind of cop who chews up a room with one-liners. Instead, her strength lies in her ability to stay steady, focused, and effective while navigating doubt, pressure, and scrutiny from within the system. In this psychological crime thriller, Rita leads a serial killer investigation while battling impostor syndrome, institutional patriarchy, and the constant suspicion that her authority is being judged before her work is.

Bhumi plays her as composed on the outside and constantly questioning herself within, which makes Rita feel less like a stock “tough cop” and more like a woman many professionals will recognise.

Together, these characters show just how far Indian storytelling has evolved. Female cops are no longer defined by uniforms or authority alone, but by the complexity they bring to power, justice, and vulnerability.