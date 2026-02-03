Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime: 5 actresses who played badass female cops on screen

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Feb 03, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
1.Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati - Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha’s SI Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad breaks away from conventional cop stereotypes, emerging as one of Indian OTT’s most realistic portrayals of a female law enforcement officer. She is a small-town sub-inspector who rides a bike to work, endures taunts about caste and marriage, and still does the job with understated focus. Socially awkward, emotionally guarded, and silently observant, Anjali is shaped by lived realities rather than exaggerated heroism in this riveting crime thriller. Sonakshi’s restrained performance as Anjali earned widespread acclaim, including international recognition, for portraying a fearless yet deeply human cop whose authenticity and unglamorous realism strongly resonated with audiences.
2.Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi – Delhi Crime
Often referred to as Madam Sir, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi stands as the gold standard for female police officers on Indian web series. In Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah portrays herself with quiet command, drawing authority from experience, patience, and a sharp understanding of how the system truly functions. Vartika leads from the front without force or theatrics, absorbing pressure from every direction while keeping both her team and the investigation firmly on course. Decisive, emotionally contained, and relentlessly focused, she carries the full weight of responsibility without losing clarity, making herself one of the strongest and most respectable female cops on Indian screens.
3.Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy - Mardaani
Few female cop characters have left an imprint as strong as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Rani Mukerji plays her with fierce conviction, driven by a moral compass that never wavers. Shivani’s anger is purposeful, her empathy deep and her pursuit of justice relentless. What makes her iconic is her refusal to soften herself for approval. She confronts brutality head-on, especially crimes against women and children, setting a benchmark for authority, courage and emotional intensity in Indian cinema
4.Tabu as Meera Deshmukh - Drishyam
As IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu gives us a cop who walks in with power already settled on her shoulders. She is methodical and calculating, and the film’s tension comes from the clash between her sharp investigative mind and a family determined to hide the truth. Meera is also a grieving mother, and Tabu plays that duality with unnerving control, making her one of the most formidable female cops on screen, who is impossible to underestimate.
5.Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira - Daldal
In Prime Video’s psychological crime thriller Daldal, Bhumi Pednekar’s Rita Ferreira is not the kind of cop who chews up a room with one-liners. Instead, her strength lies in her ability to stay steady, focused, and effective while navigating doubt, pressure, and scrutiny from within the system. In this psychological crime thriller, Rita leads a serial killer investigation while battling impostor syndrome, institutional patriarchy, and the constant suspicion that her authority is being judged before her work is.
Bhumi plays her as composed on the outside and constantly questioning herself within, which makes Rita feel less like a stock “tough cop” and more like a woman many professionals will recognise.
Together, these characters show just how far Indian storytelling has evolved. Female cops are no longer defined by uniforms or authority alone, but by the complexity they bring to power, justice, and vulnerability.