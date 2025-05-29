1 . Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

1

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmāstra began principal photography in February 2018 and concluded in March 2022, marking over four years of production. The film faced multiple delays due to its extensive VFX work and the COVID-19 pandemic. With a reported budget exceeding Rs 400 crore, it stands as one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made.