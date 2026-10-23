Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

5 . Vijay's performance that connects with audiences

5

One of the most meaningful aspects of a performance is its ability to stay with audiences, and Ranabaali has given viewers an emotional journey to engage with. Vijay’s portrayal, combined with the film’s storytelling and the relationships at its centre, encourages audiences to invest in what happens to the characters. As the film reaches Hindi-speaking viewers, it also creates an opportunity for more audiences to discover and connect with the story.