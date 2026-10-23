Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Oct 23, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
1.Vijay's unmistakable screen presence
One of Vijay Deverakonda’s defining strengths is his ability to command attention whenever he appears on screen. Vijay's expressive face, confident demeanour, and natural intensity allow him to make an impression even in scenes that do not rely on elaborate dialogue. In Ranabaali, he brings a strong screen presence to his character, drawing audiences into his world and making them invested in his journey.
2.The intensity Vijay brings to his character
Vijay brings a striking intensity to his portrayal in Ranabaali, immersing himself in the character’s emotions and circumstances. His performance reflects the weight of the story, with moments that demand conviction, emotional restraint, and powerful expression. Rather than relying solely on dramatic dialogue, he uses his expressions, body language, and delivery to convey the character’s inner world.
3.The chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna
An important element of Ranabaali is the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Their on-screen dynamic adds an emotional dimension to the narrative, allowing audiences to connect with the relationships and personal moments that shape the story. The way their characters share the screen brings warmth and emotional resonance to the film, balancing its more intense moments.
4.A performance that strikes an emotional chord
At the heart of Ranabaali is an emotional story that gives audiences more to connect with than the events unfolding on screen. The narrative explores feelings and circumstances that encourage viewers to invest in the characters and their experiences. Vijay’s performance helps bring these emotional layers to the forefront, making the character’s journey an important part of the storytelling.
5.Vijay's performance that connects with audiences
One of the most meaningful aspects of a performance is its ability to stay with audiences, and Ranabaali has given viewers an emotional journey to engage with. Vijay’s portrayal, combined with the film’s storytelling and the relationships at its centre, encourages audiences to invest in what happens to the characters. As the film reaches Hindi-speaking viewers, it also creates an opportunity for more audiences to discover and connect with the story.