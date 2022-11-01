Search icon
Rambha car accident: Judwaa, Krodh, Gharwali Baharwali, Hindi movies starring Southern beauty

Let's take a look at the short-yet- successful stint of Southern beauty Rambha in Bollywood.

Actress Rambha left her fans worried after informing her fans about the road accident in which she and her kids suffered minor injuries. The talented actress has an illustrious career, spanning over two decades. With over 100 plus films, Rambha has worked in eight languages, predominantly in Tamil and Telugu. Other languages include Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali and even English films. Let's take a look at Rambha's Hindi filmography. (Image source: Twitter) 

1. Judwaa

Judwaa
1/5

Let's start the list with the biggest Hindi blockbuster of Rambha. The 1997 comedy Judwaa was the remake of the Telugu hit Hello Brother (1994), and Rambha was paired opposite Salman Khan. 

2. Gharwali Baharwali

Gharwali Baharwali
2/5

Here we are with the second-most popular film of Rambha. The 1998 comedy Gharwali Baharwali was Rambha's second collaboration with director David Dhawan, and she was paired opposite Anil Kapoor. 

3. Krodh

Krodh
3/5

Rambha and Suniel Shetty starrer action-drama Krodh (2000) turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. 

4. Bandhan

Bandhan
4/5

After their hit collaboration Judwaa, Salman and Rambha came together for the family drama Bandhan (1998). However, they fail to recreate the magic at the box office. 

5. Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

Kyo Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta
5/5

We end our list with Govinda starrer Kyu Kii Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. The 2001 comedy-drama was heavily inspired by Jim Carrey's Liar Liar, but it tanked at the box office. 

