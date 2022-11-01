Rambha car accident: Judwaa, Krodh, Gharwali Baharwali, Hindi movies starring Southern beauty

Actress Rambha left her fans worried after informing her fans about the road accident in which she and her kids suffered minor injuries. The talented actress has an illustrious career, spanning over two decades. With over 100 plus films, Rambha has worked in eight languages, predominantly in Tamil and Telugu. Other languages include Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali and even English films. Let's take a look at Rambha's Hindi filmography. (Image source: Twitter)