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From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

The film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has gained attention after its teaser release. Legendary actors from Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri, along with others, have shared their reactions, giving insight into how this modern adaptation is being viewed.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST

1.Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj
1

Nitish Bhardwaj expressed excitement after watching the teaser, praising its scale and vision. He said it shows 'Ramayana in a global avatar' and wished the team well, adding that it’s encouraging to see the epic being reimagined for a modern audience.

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2.Sunil Lahri

Sunil Lahri
2

Sunil Lahri appreciated the effort but stressed the importance of emotional depth. He remarked, 'For the role of Ram, one needs innocence in expression that was seen in Arun Govil’s portrayal.' He implied that, despite the grandeur, connecting spiritually with the audience is key.

3.Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia
3

Dipika Chikhlia enjoyed the visuals and scale of the teaser. She said, 'It’s very grand and rich. I’m now waiting for the film; it looks very beautiful.' Her reaction shows admiration for the cinematic approach while eagerly anticipating the release.

4.Arun Govil

Arun Govil
4

Arun Govil encouraged audiences to view the new adaptation on its own merit. He noted, 'Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana can’t be compared to Adipurush or the TV version; each work stands on its own merits.' His comment reflects respect for both past and present interpretations.

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5.Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh
5

Vindu Dara Singh called the teaser spectacular but reminded filmmakers of the legacy they carry. 'It looks spectacular and very beautiful. But if it doesn’t honour the legacy of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, audiences may reject it,' he warned.

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