From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 04, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
1.Nitish Bharadwaj
Nitish Bhardwaj expressed excitement after watching the teaser, praising its scale and vision. He said it shows 'Ramayana in a global avatar' and wished the team well, adding that it’s encouraging to see the epic being reimagined for a modern audience.
2.Sunil Lahri
Sunil Lahri appreciated the effort but stressed the importance of emotional depth. He remarked, 'For the role of Ram, one needs innocence in expression that was seen in Arun Govil’s portrayal.' He implied that, despite the grandeur, connecting spiritually with the audience is key.
3.Dipika Chikhlia
Dipika Chikhlia enjoyed the visuals and scale of the teaser. She said, 'It’s very grand and rich. I’m now waiting for the film; it looks very beautiful.' Her reaction shows admiration for the cinematic approach while eagerly anticipating the release.
4.Arun Govil
Arun Govil encouraged audiences to view the new adaptation on its own merit. He noted, 'Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana can’t be compared to Adipurush or the TV version; each work stands on its own merits.' His comment reflects respect for both past and present interpretations.
Also read: Ranjith arrested in sexual assault case: Women in Cinema reacts to Malayalam director-producer's alleged misbehaviour: 'Industry can no longer hide'
5.Vindu Dara Singh
Vindu Dara Singh called the teaser spectacular but reminded filmmakers of the legacy they carry. 'It looks spectacular and very beautiful. But if it doesn’t honour the legacy of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, audiences may reject it,' he warned.