Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Oct 10, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
1.Border 2
The sequel to the 1997 cult classic, the war drama Border 2 promises to be an emotional yet action-heavy tribute to Indian soldiers. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh feature in Anurag Singh directorial. Border 2 is slated to release on January 22 ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.
2.Ramayana
The Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the global audiences. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the first part of the two-part epic releases on Diwali 2026.
3.Jana Nayagan
The Tamil political action thriller Jana Nayagan is headlined by Vijay and helmed by by H. Vinoth. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. Slated for release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final big-screen outing before his entry into politics.
4.Jailer 2
The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the action comedy Jailer 2 is led by Rajinikanth and also features Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, and Shiva Rajkumar. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will release in theatres in the summers next year with its tentative release date as June 12, 2026.
5.Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's next film after the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is stylish period gangster epic and also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Toxic will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.