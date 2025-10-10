Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

2 . Ramayana

The Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the global audiences. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the first part of the two-part epic releases on Diwali 2026.