FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?

WPL 2026 set for historic mega auction — BCCI finalises dates, player retention, slots and RTM card rules

Will Tata Sons end 90-year-old shareholding ties with SP Group? Can it pay Rs 3,000,000,000,000?

100% tariff on Norway? Netizens mock Donald Trump as he misses out on Nobel Peace Prize

IND vs WI: KL Rahul enters elite WTC club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; achieves rare Test feat for India

Taliban's stern warning to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism: 'Our patience and courage....'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide

White House issues BIG statement after Trump's Nobel Peace Prize snub: 'Proved they place...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch

Viral video: How Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the award?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Indian cinema is all set for an action-packed 2026. From high-octane dramas such as Jana Nayagan and Ramayana to star-studded spectacles such as Border 2 and Jailer 2, these five Indian movies could become the biggest blockbusters in 2026.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 10, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

1.Border 2

Border 2
1

The sequel to the 1997 cult classic, the war drama Border 2 promises to be an emotional yet action-heavy tribute to Indian soldiers. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh feature in Anurag Singh directorial. Border 2 is slated to release on January 22 ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.

Advertisement

2.Ramayana

Ramayana
2

The Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana promises to be the biggest visual and mythological extravaganza for the global audiences. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, the first part of the two-part epic releases on Diwali 2026.

3.Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan
3

The Tamil political action thriller Jana Nayagan is headlined by Vijay and helmed by by H. Vinoth. It also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. Slated for release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final big-screen outing before his entry into politics.

4.Jailer 2

Jailer 2
4

The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, the action comedy Jailer 2 is led by Rajinikanth and also features Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, and Shiva Rajkumar. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will release in theatres in the summers next year with its tentative release date as June 12, 2026.

TRENDING NOW

5.Toxic

Toxic
5

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's next film after the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is stylish period gangster epic and also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Toxic will hit theatres on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable'; Kajol's reaction will leave you in splits
Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable', Kajol replies
'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'
Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal
Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary reco
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'
Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun
Gauahar Khan shares cryptic note after Ismail Darbar says his son Zaid Darbar can stop her from working: 'Amid all the noise...'
Gauahar shares note after Ismail says his son Zaid can stop her from working
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE