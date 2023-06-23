In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Ram Charan and wife Upasan Kamineni made their first appearance with their newborn daughter outside the hospital in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon
Three days after the birth of their daughter, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni made their first public appearance with the little one as they greeted media persons outside the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The couple also revealed something about their daughter’s name.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni became parents for the first time when Upasana gave birth to a baby girl on June 20
On Friday afternoon, the couple greeted media outside Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital, where the mother and child had been since the delivery
Upasana and Ram waved to the media and fans gathered outside the hospital while carrying their daughter in their arms
Ram Charan thanked the media and fans for their love. “Upasana has recovered well and now we going home,” he added
When asked about the baby’s name, the RRR star said, "I haven't finalised on the name. Based on our tradition, we will finalise the name on 21st day.”