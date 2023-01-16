From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023

1/4

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. To announce their pregnancy, the couple posted an adorable video on social media. The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.”

"Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.