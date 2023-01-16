From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023

From Ram Charan, Gauahar Khan to Neha Marda, here is a list of celebs who are all set to welcome their bundle of joy in 2023.
2022 has come to an end and it seems like this new year, 2023, will prove to be quite special for a few celebrities, who are expecting a child. Many celebrities from the television and film industry recently announced that they will be embracing parenthood in 2023. From Ram Charan, Gauahar Khan to Neha Marda, here is a list of celebs who are all set to welcome their bundle of joy in 2023.
1. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar
Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar announced that they will soon become parents as they are expecting their first child. To announce their pregnancy, the couple posted an adorable video on social media. The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.”
"Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video.
2. Atlee and Krishna Priya
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan director Atlee, on December 16 announced that him and his wife Krishna Priya are expecting their first child. The director along with his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement. Taking to her social media, Atlee's wife Krishna Priya announced her pregnancy with some adorable pictures of her with Atlee. The note that she wrote read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee & Priya."
3. Neha Marda and Ayushman Agrawal
Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda and her husband Ayushman Agrawal announced that they will become parents soon after ten years of marriage. Neha announced the good news recently by sharing a photo of her and her spouse from a recent maternity photo shoot.
4. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni
RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child after a decade of their marriage. Ram Charan's father and veteran superstar Chiranjeevi broke the good news to his fans via social media. Chiranjeevi shared the news by sharing a creative that read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji. We are delighted to share that Upsana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."