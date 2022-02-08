Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu: Inside photos of luxurious private jets of South stars

That celebrities love to live a luxurious life is no secret. From spending lakhs on handbags to outfits to splurging crores hosting events, money is no matter when a star sets their heart on something. In fact, several South stars own private jets, just another way to lead a life filled with luxury and style. From Prabhas, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun to Ram Charan, several South superstars own private jets. Take a look below:
1. Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna
South superstar Nagarjuna and his son actor Naga Chaitanya are known for their king-sized life. Besides an amazing car collection and palatial houses, the talented duo also possesses a private jet. Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna have often been spotted travelling together on their jet, especially when they are travelling for a family function. (Image: @akkineni.nagachaitanya/Instagram)
2. Ram Charan
This photo shared by South star star Ram Charan's wife Upasana give a glimpse of the private jet the 'RRR' actor owns. And in case you didn't know, Ram Charan is the first South Indian celeb who has his own airline service called 'Trujet'.
3. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
South couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan too own a private charter plane. The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is often seen travelling for work in her private jet.
4. Allu Arjun
It shouldn't come as a surprise when we say that 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun too, like many of his colleagues from the South film industry, owns a private jet. He is often seen travelling with his family for holidays in his private jet.
5. Chiranjeevi
Actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi too owns a private jet. Here, he is seen travelling with South star Tamannaah Bhatia.
6. Mahesh Babu
South superstar Mahesh Babu is another one of the actors who owns a private jet. His wife Namrata Shirodkar had shared a few photos from inside the charter plane last year.