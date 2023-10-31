In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi began their wedding festivities with a star-studded cocktail party at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on Monday.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. The couple hosted a grand cocktail party at the same venue on Monday night, which was attended by multiple celebrities from Telugu fim industry including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Here are some of the viral photos from last night.
1. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose with Varun and Lavanya
Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were seen accompanied by their respective wives, Upasana Kamineni and Sneha Reddy. The presence of these industry giants added an extra layer of glamour to an already dazzling event.
2. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela with bride and groom
In this photo, Ram and Upasana are seen posing with the lovely couple. The Konidela and Kamineni families went to Italy for their family vacation, a few days ago before the wedding festivities.
3. Varun and Lavanya's outfits at the cocktail party
Varun Tej, the groom of the hour, looked every bit the suave gentleman in a classic white tuxedo designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra. His impeccable choice of footwear from Dolce & Gabbana complimented the look perfectly. On the other hand, Lavanya, the radiant bride, shone in a silver crystal embellished halter gown, also by Manish Malhotra. Her heels by Aqua Zzurra added the finishing touch to her ethereal appearance.
4. Varun and Lavanya's wedding festivities
Varun and Lavanya's wedding festivities are spread across three days, starting from the cocktail night that happened yesterday. Today, the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony will be organised, and tomorrow, after the wedding rituals in the noon, reception will take place in the night at the same venue.
5. Varun and Lavanya's engagement
The lovebirds Varun and Lavanya held an intimate engagement ceremony at Tej's home in Hyderabad. The couple shared these beautiful photos from their special occasion on Instagram.