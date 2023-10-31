In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. The couple hosted a grand cocktail party at the same venue on Monday night, which was attended by multiple celebrities from Telugu fim industry including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Here are some of the viral photos from last night.