Rakul Preet Singh looks desirable, shares captivating moments from Maldives vacay- See photos

Rakul will make you feel to take a break and head for vacation. Read on.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 01, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took social media by storm. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress is busy enjoying her 'me-time' in the Maldives, and she shared a few eye-captivating moments from her vacation. Let's take a look. (All images source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram) 

1. Rakul Preet's pretty smile

Rakul Preet's pretty smile
1/5

When you have a beauty like Rakul, even the blues of water looks pale in comparison. 

2. You stunner!

You stunner!
2/5

That's what you call 'slaying with silence.' Rakul Preet fans will surely adore this perfect capture. 

3. The dreamy Singh

The dreamy Singh
3/5

This shot perfectly describes Rakul as 'beauty under the sun.' Rakul posted the exquisite image with the caption, "We dream in colours borrowed from the sea."

 

4. What a brunch!

What a brunch!
4/5

Here's a glance at Rakul's brunch. She enjoyed some lip-smacking desserts with a glass of wine. How else would you describe this, apart from 'perfect.'

5. Rakul- The explorer

Rakul- The explorer
5/5

It seems like Rakul considers travelling as a rejuvenation. On the left side, she's enjoying the Maldives sun, and on the right, she's feeling the misty breeze of Mussorie. 

