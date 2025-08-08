Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market

Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE

After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lea

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings

Raksha Bandhan celebrates sibling love, and these South stars share that bond beautifully. From support to friendship, these 7 duos show how family stays strong behind the spotlight.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

1.Tamannaah Bhatia and Anand Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia and Anand Bhatia
1

Tamannaah shares a loving bond with her elder brother Anand, who has remained a steady presence in her life and journey.

 

Advertisement

2.Dulquer Salman and Kutty Surumi

Dulquer Salman and Kutty Surumi
2

Dulquer, known for his cinematic charisma, shares a rooted and affectionate bond with his younger sister, Kutty Surumi, often seen supporting him quietly.

3.Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal
3

Both sisters have navigated the film world with elegance: Kajal rising to stardom, while Nisha followed her own artistic path.

4.Pooja Hegde and Rishabh Hegde

Pooja Hegde and Rishabh Hegde
4

Pooja calls her brother Rishabh not just her sibling, but her best friend and biggest cheerleader, especially during festivals like Bhai Dooj.

TRENDING NOW

5.Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni
5

Superstar Mahesh Babu shares a quiet bond with his elder sister Manjula: a filmmaker, creator, and storyteller in her own right.

 

6.Keerthy Suresh and Revathy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh and Revathy Suresh
6

Keerthy, the award-winning actress, shares the screen of life with her elder sister Revathy, both shaped by a family rooted in cinema.

7.Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan
7

Sisters yet so different, Shruti finds her strength in music and acting, while Akshara carves her own creative path. Together, they represent legacy and individuality.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive
Viral Qatal girl Revati on Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is..
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE