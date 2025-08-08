Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU
The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market
Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE
After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'
China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'
'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025
After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?
US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'
Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
1.Tamannaah Bhatia and Anand Bhatia
Tamannaah shares a loving bond with her elder brother Anand, who has remained a steady presence in her life and journey.
2.Dulquer Salman and Kutty Surumi
Dulquer, known for his cinematic charisma, shares a rooted and affectionate bond with his younger sister, Kutty Surumi, often seen supporting him quietly.
3.Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal
Both sisters have navigated the film world with elegance: Kajal rising to stardom, while Nisha followed her own artistic path.
4.Pooja Hegde and Rishabh Hegde
Pooja calls her brother Rishabh not just her sibling, but her best friend and biggest cheerleader, especially during festivals like Bhai Dooj.
5.Mahesh Babu and Manjula Ghattamaneni
Superstar Mahesh Babu shares a quiet bond with his elder sister Manjula: a filmmaker, creator, and storyteller in her own right.
6.Keerthy Suresh and Revathy Suresh
Keerthy, the award-winning actress, shares the screen of life with her elder sister Revathy, both shaped by a family rooted in cinema.
7.Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan
Sisters yet so different, Shruti finds her strength in music and acting, while Akshara carves her own creative path. Together, they represent legacy and individuality.