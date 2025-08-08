Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 08, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
1.Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Advani
Mishaal is a rising musician. He released his debut music video, 'Know My Name in 2022. Marking his first step into the entertainment world, while his sister continues to shine on big screens.
2.Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Kritika Tiwari
Unlike her brother Kartik, who chose acting as a career, Kritika followed her parents’ paths and became a doctor, a quiet yet impactful journey rooted in service.
3.Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani
Khushboo, a former Indian Army Major turned fitness coach, recently made headlines for rescuing an abandoned child and is outspoken on social media.
4.Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s brother Siddharth Chopra
As a professional chef turned producer, Siddharth keeps a low profile, while Priyanka celebrated their bond at his recent wedding with heartfelt social media tributes.
5.Saif Ali Khan and Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan
Saba Ali Khan is a successful jewellery designer and curator of a royal trust, quietly shaping her legacy in design and tradition, far from the film spotlight.
6.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother Aditya Rai
Aditya, an engineer in the Indian Merchant Navy, leads a life of discipline and duty, far away from the glamour of film sets, yet staying true to his responsibilities and professional path.