Raju Srivastava funeral: Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, others attend comedian's last rites

Comedians Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and others paid their tributes to Raju Srivastava at his last rites in Delhi on Thursday, September 21.

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday, September 20, at the age of 58 in Delhi after he was admitted to AIIMS last month when he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym. His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi on Thursday, September 21. (All images: ANI)