Raju Srivastava funeral: Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, others attend comedian's last rites

Comedians Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and others paid their tributes to Raju Srivastava at his last rites in Delhi on Thursday, September 21.
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday, September 20, at the age of 58 in Delhi after he was admitted to AIIMS last month when he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym. His last rites were held at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi on Thursday, September 21. (All images: ANI)
1. Raju Srivastava embarks on his last journey
The mortal remains of Raju Srivastava were taken in an ambulance decorated with white flowers from his residence in Delhi with hundreds of his fans following the vehicle.
2. Raju Srivastava's family bids emotional farewell
Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and two kids - a son named Ayushman Srivastava and daughter Antara Srivastava. His family and relatives bid him an emotional farewell.
3. Sunil Pal pays last respects to Raju Srivastava
Sunil Pal, who defeated Raju Srivastava to win the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, arrived at the comedian's funeral to pay last respects.
4. Ahsaan Qureshi pays last tribute to Raju Srivastava
Ahsaan Qureshi, who was also one of the participants in the 2005 reality comedy show judged by Shekhar Suman and Navjot Singh Sidhu, also attended Raju's funeral.
5. Raju Srivastava's fans attend his last rites
Raju Srivastava made everyone laugh with his stand-up acts and shows across the nation. His fans also attended his funeral in the national capital.