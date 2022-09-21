Search icon
Raju Srivastava death: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher mourn comedian's demise

The entire Bollywood and Television industry is in shock by Raju Srivastava's demise. Here's how artists have reacted to the comedian's demise.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava's death has sent a shockwave in the nation. Several celebrities from Bollywood and television has reacted to Raju's demise on Twitter. Let's take a look at celebs paying condolence to Raju Srivastava. (All image source File photos) 

1. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
1/9

Ajay Devgn also mourned Raju's demise and took his feelings to Twitter. Raju wrote, "In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement." 

2. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
2/9

Hrithik Roshan shared his view over Raju's demise on Twitter and said, "Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava Sir. My condolences to the family." Hrithik and Raju have shared screen space in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. 

 

3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher
3/9

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher shared a video message on his Twitter, and paid condolence to the departed soul by saying, "Dear Raju Srivastava! The whole country's laughter has stopped because of your passing. She did not resonate in glee! What was the hurry to make the people above laugh? Will be missed a lot friend! He laughed loudly at you. He narrated his new joke by placing his hand on the shoulder. Laughing and crying! Om Shanti!" 

 

4. Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda
4/9

Comedian Kiku Sharda also expressed grief over Raju's demise and wrote on Twitter, "Unbelievable!! Huge loss for the country, a very fine artist, a great human being and a beautiful soul. Will miss you Raju bhai #rajushrivastav #RIP." 

 

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
5/9

Akshay Kumar also paid condolence to Raju and wrote on Twitter, "Zindagi bhar bahut hasaya Raju bhai tumne. Bhagwan se prathna hai ki aapki aatma ko sadgadi mile." 

6. Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri
6/9

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also grieved over Raju's death. On his Twitter, Vivek wrote, "Aisa koi saga ya paraya nahi jisse Raju Srivastava ne hasaya nahi. Bahut jaldi chale gaye Raju bhai. You were a true legend of stand up comedy. 
Om Shanti."  

7. Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra
7/9

Director Sudhir Mishra also commented on Raju Srivastava's demise. On his Twitter, Mishra wrote, "Raju Srivastava has gone! Hopefully, the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida." 

 

8. Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal
8/9

Raju's close friend and colleague Sunil Pal also consoled over Srivastava's demise. On his Twitter, Sunil wrote, "Alvida Raju bhai,  jaldi milte hai," with a video message. 

9. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood
9/9

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood also expressed his thought over the loss and shared a photo of Raju Srivastava with the caption, "RIP Raju Bhai (broken heart emoji).

 

