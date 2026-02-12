Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Monica Singh | Feb 12, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
1.Rajpal Yadav's journey from small town to stardom
Rajpal Yadav’s journey began in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, before he trained at the National School of Drama (1994–1997). Soon after graduating, he stepped into films, gradually building a reputation as one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable comic performers.
2.Rajpal Yadav's Bollywood breakthrough
Rajpal Yadav made his film debut with Shool (1999) after being recommended by Anurag Kashyap. The same year, he entered television with Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal. His breakthrough came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle, where his intense role earned him the Screen Award for Best Negative Role.
3.Rajpal Yadav the comic powerhouse of the 2000s
After Johnny Lever’s dominance in the 1990s, Rajpal Yadav emerged as the go-to comic actor of the 2000s. Films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Partner cemented his popularity among audiences.
4.Rajpal Yadav's iconic collaborations with Priyadarshan
Rajpal Yadav’s partnership with filmmaker Priyadarshan produced some of his most memorable performances. From Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiya, his impeccable timing and expressive acting made him a scene-stealer. His portrayal of Chhote Pandit remains a fan favourite, a role he reprised in Bhool Bhulaiya 3 (2024).
5.Rajpal Yadav's memorable dialogues and cultural impact
Rajpal Yadav, known for his sharp delivery and expressive body language, delivered lines that became pop culture staples. His humorous exchanges in Chup Chup Ke continue to inspire memes and resonate with fans even today.
6.Rajpal Yadav's directorial debut and financial setback
In 2012, Rajpal Yadav stepped behind the camera with Ata Pta Laapata, a project he reportedly took over under unexpected circumstances. Produced under his family banner, the film struggled commercially, recovering only a fraction of its budget. A loan taken for the project later led to legal trouble in a cheque-bounce case.
7.Legal Trouble and Industry Support
Currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the 15-year-old financial case, Rajpal Yadav has received support from industry peers. Actors such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and filmmaker David Dhawan have reportedly reached out, reflecting the goodwill he continues to command in Bollywood.