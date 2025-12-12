Rajinikanth turns 75: Lesser-known facts about superstar who was once bus conductor, then became Tamil cinema’s Thalaivar

Border 2 Teaser date OUT! Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty assemble, first look to drop on THIS historic day, fans react
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 12, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
1.Rajinikanth turns 75
Rajinikanth, the man whose charisma has ruled Indian cinema for decades, turns 75 on December 12. To celebrate this milestone birthday, let’s take a warm and nostalgic walk through lesser-known facts that highlight how this ordinary man became the extraordinary Thalaivar.
2.From Shivaji Rao Gaikwad to Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in Bangalore on December 12, 1950. Coming from a Marathi family, he was raised by his father, Ramoji Rao Gaekwad, a police constable, and his mother, Ramabai, a homemaker.
3.A bus conductor with a spark
Before fame, lights, and applause, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for the Bangalore Transport Service. He served on the Shivaji Nagar-Samrajpet route and even remembered the route number: 134.
4.His rise in cinema
Rajinikanth reached the milestone of 50 films in just about four years, an extraordinary speed even by today’s standards. His fifth release was Tiger (1979), and from there, he became one of the busiest actors in the industry.
5.The superstar who mastered remakes
Rajinikanth acted in 11 remakes of major Hindi films, many of which originally starred Amitabh Bachchan.
6.Rajinikanth’s Bollywood debut
Rajinikanth’s first Hindi film, Andhaa Kanoon (1983), introduced him to a much wider audience. The action-packed drama became a blockbuster, running in theatres for nearly 50 weeks.
7.Honoured with India’s third-highest civilian award
In 2000, Rajinikanth received the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. The award recognised his exceptional impact on Indian cinema.