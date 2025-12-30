Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 30, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
1.Cosy Night Outdoors
Under the starry sky, Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig enjoy a warm and intimate moment. The comfort and affection they have in each other's presence are clearly reflected in their cheerful and tranquil faces.
2.Elegant Celebration
Dressed to the nines for a grand event, Raihan and Aviva are a stunning couple. Their picture symbolises the strength of their relationship and the happiness that comes from being present together during significant occasions.
3.Fun with Friends
Raihan, Aviva, and two more pals are in a group with beaming faces, illustrating the joy and amusement they derive from hanging out together. This photograph brings out the closeness and camaraderie that encircle the pair.
4.Festive Elegance
Raihan and Aviva make a gorgeous couple, all dressed up for a big occasion. Their photo represents the power of their bond and the joy that being together at important moments brings.
Also read: Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics
5.A Timeless Connection
Raihan and Aviva's relationship is easily portrayed in this peaceful scene. Their relationship shows the silence and the beauty of being together, the trust and the harmony, making us think that the real beauty is in mutual comprehension.