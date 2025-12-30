Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 30, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
1.Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig: Their beautiful love story
Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra are now formally engaged. Their path from friendship to love is motivational and demonstrates how solid relationships develop over time.
2.Who is Raihan Vadra?
Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi are the parents of Raihan Vadra. He is a gifted photographer and visual artist who enjoys using his camera to capture lovely moments. Raihan avoids the spotlight and maintains a low profile.
3.Who is Aviva Baig?
Aviva Baig is Raihan’s longtime girlfriend. She shares many interests with Raihan, including photography and art. Aviva has consistently encouraged and supported Raihan in his artistic endeavours.
4.How they met and fell in love
Aviva and Raihan have been dating for about seven years. They spent a lot of time together, were friends and had similar interests. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love, and they developed into a solid, compassionate couple.
5.The proposal
Aviva recently accepted Raihan's proposal with joy. It was a unique and unforgettable moment for both of them. A new chapter in their relationship began with their engagement.
6.What’s next for the couple
Now engaged, Raihan and Aviva will soon arrange their nuptials. Fans, relatives and friends are excited to witness their wedding festivities. Their tale is one of devotion, love and friendship.