Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

Aditi Rao Hydari issues warning after impersonator reaches out on WhatsApp for photoshoots: 'I don't use any personal...'

Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'

BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations, they are...

Britain's New Asylum SHOCKER: Refugees may have to wait 20 years to settle, no guaranteed protection in biggest immigration overhaul ever

'Hard to explain to people...': KL Rahul takes indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines

SHOCKING twist in Bihar politics: Tej Pratap Yadav set to support NDA, gives BIG offer to sister Rohini Acharya to...

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'

Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin

Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...

Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

Raghav Chadha visits the Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his and Parineeti Chopra’s baby boy.

Shweta Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 10:29 PM IST

1.Raghav Chadha’s Spiritual Visit

Raghav Chadha’s Spiritual Visit
1

Raghav Chadha recently visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The AAP leader offered prayers at the Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn baby boy.

 

Advertisement

2.Parineeti and Raghav Welcome Their First Child

Parineeti and Raghav Welcome Their First Child
2

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha joyfully welcomed their first child on October 20, 2025.

 

 

3.Chadha’s Traditional Look at the Temple

Chadha’s Traditional Look at the Temple
3

In the photos, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was seen in a white kurta and a red dupatta around his neck.

 

4.Performed Rituals at Mahakal

Performed Rituals at Mahakal
4

Chadha performed the traditional puja at the main temple premises and sought blessings from the priests.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Tied the knot in 2023

Tied the knot in 2023
5

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 in Udaipur. Their intimate yet grand ceremony was attended by close friends, family members, and several political dignitaries.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicke
Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation
Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes
Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'
Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake a
BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations, they are...
BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations
Britain's New Asylum SHOCKER: Refugees may have to wait 20 years to settle, no guaranteed protection in biggest immigration overhaul ever
Britain's New Asylum SHOCKER: Refugees may have to wait 20 years to settle...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series
Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud
Lalu Yadav's family tree: How many children does former Bihar CM have?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE