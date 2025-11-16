Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Nov 16, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
1.Raghav Chadha’s Spiritual Visit
Raghav Chadha recently visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The AAP leader offered prayers at the Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn baby boy.
2.Parineeti and Raghav Welcome Their First Child
Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha joyfully welcomed their first child on October 20, 2025.
3.Chadha’s Traditional Look at the Temple
In the photos, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was seen in a white kurta and a red dupatta around his neck.
4.Performed Rituals at Mahakal
Chadha performed the traditional puja at the main temple premises and sought blessings from the priests.
5.Tied the knot in 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 in Udaipur. Their intimate yet grand ceremony was attended by close friends, family members, and several political dignitaries.