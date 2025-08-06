Twitter
Raanjhanaa to Meri Pyaari Bindu: 7 Bollywood films that perfectly captured pain of one-sided love

These Bollywood gems dive deep into the bittersweet world of unspoken love, where hearts ache, eyes hope, and love stories remain beautifully incomplete. Perfect for those quiet, soul-stirring one-sided love moments.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

1.Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu
1

This Kolkata-set bittersweet romance follows Abhimanyu, a writer who revisits his childhood bond with Bindu. While he harbors deep love, she remains emotionally elusive. Their friendship drips nostalgia, as love remains unconfessed and unfulfilled throughout.

 

2.Devdas

Devdas
2

A classic tale of unspoken love and rigid social norms: Devdas and Paro grow from childhood sweethearts to tragic figures. Their yearning ends in heartbreak, as societal pressures keep them apart.

3.Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa
3

Kundan’s obsessive devotion to Zoya, whom he’s loved since childhood, remains unreciprocated. Despite everything, his single-minded love persists, layered with cultural tensions and intense emotional stakes.

4.Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
4

Ayan develops deep feelings for his close friend Alizeh, only to remain a friend in her eyes. His love is beautifully poetic, wrapped in longing and gentle pain, accentuated by songs like 'Channa Mereya.'

5.Saawariya

Saawariya
5

In this dreamy Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut, Rajiv silently pines over Sakina, who is forever waiting for her lover to return. His love remains silent and unseen until the tragic final twist.

6.Dil To Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai
6

Rahul loves Pooja with all his heart, only to realise she cares deeply for his best friend instead. His love is genuine, but unreturned, so he steps back gracefully in the name of friendship and harmony.

7.Lamhe

Lamhe
7

A timeless love story where Viren's feelings for Pooja are entangled with memories of a lost past and societal expectations, weaving together unspoken desires, emotional turmoil, and the hope for a second chance.

