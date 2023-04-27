Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix

From Queenmaker to Doctor Cha, here are the new Korean dramas that have been released on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023.
Crash Landing On You, Business Proposal, Flower Of Evil, and The Glory are the most popular Korean dramas which are watched by millions of fans across the world. If you are also a fan of K-dramas, you should definitely add the latest ones to your list. These shows dropped on Netflix this year.
1. Queenmaker
The political drama Queenmaker, featuring Kim Hee-ae and Moon So-ri, is about a powerful fixer using her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor of Seoul.
2. The Good Bad Mother
Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun-starrer The Good Bad Mother revolves around a mother and son embarking on a journey to heal their relationship after a tragic accident.
3. Crash Course In Romance
Starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho, Crash Course In Romance revolves around the love story between a celebrity math tutor and a single mother running her own grocery store.
4. Love To Hate You
Love To Hate You is a romantic Korean drama starring Kim Ok-vin and Teo Yoo as an attorney and a A-list actor who hate each other until they are forced to date each other.
5. Doctor Cha
Doctor Cha features Uhm Jung-hwa in the titular role and follows a housewife who returns to her medical career after twenty years and becomes a first-year medical resident.