Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status

As Pushpa The Rise has completed one year today, let us remind its 5 Most popular dialogues that took over the masses.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 17, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil starrer action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One completed a year. In 2021, Allu Arjun stunned filmgoers with the story of small-time outlaw Pushparaj becoming the overlord smuggler Pushpa. Apart from powerful performances and foot-tapping numbers, it was the massy dialogues, that left audience impressed. Let's take a look at five most popular dialogues from the film (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Pushpa, Pushpa Raj... Main jhukega nahi, saala

Pushpa, Pushpa Raj... Main jhukega nahi, saala
1/5

This dialogue is what is the major essence of the film. The warmth and massiness that it carries along depict the rage of Pushparaj's swag that has taken over everyone literally like a fire.

 

2. Pushpa naam sunn kar flower samjhe kya?.. Fire hai main

Pushpa naam sunn kar flower samjhe kya?.. Fire hai main
2/5

This is something that goes on with every age group and has certainly seen spreading its magic on everyone. The way Allu Arjun says the dialogue by holding the gun sets his persona of a daredevil and courageous Pushparaj in front of the enemies. 

 

3. Is duniya ne aapke hath mein pistol diya... aur mere hath mein kulhadi

Is duniya ne aapke hath mein pistol diya... aur mere hath mein kulhadi
3/5

This is probably the best way or we can say Pushparaj's way to make the cops understand the difference between them and him. Exactly standing in the jungle in front of the cops and challenging them with this dialogue, has made the audience go crazy behind the actor's aura. 

 

4. Sabki apni ladaai hai

Sabki apni ladaai hai
4/5

This is one dialogue that is universal in nature. While it drove the audience towards the purpose and aim of Pushpraj in the film, it has found its basic relevance in the real world too. 

 

5. Maal milegi toh Pushpa nahi milega. Pushpa milega toh maal nahi milega

Maal milegi toh Pushpa nahi milega. Pushpa milega toh maal nahi milega
5/5

Here comes yet another challenge from the ultimate Pushparaj, who goes way beyond to hide his red sandalwood from the cops. This again introduced the audience to the intentions of Pushparaj and his sheer zest for achieving success and hiding his red sandalwood from the policemen. The saga of Pushparaj will continue with upcoming film, Pushpa The Rule. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride
In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.