Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status

As Pushpa The Rise has completed one year today, let us remind its 5 Most popular dialogues that took over the masses.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil starrer action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One completed a year. In 2021, Allu Arjun stunned filmgoers with the story of small-time outlaw Pushparaj becoming the overlord smuggler Pushpa. Apart from powerful performances and foot-tapping numbers, it was the massy dialogues, that left audience impressed. Let's take a look at five most popular dialogues from the film (All images source: Twitter)
1. Pushpa, Pushpa Raj... Main jhukega nahi, saala
This dialogue is what is the major essence of the film. The warmth and massiness that it carries along depict the rage of Pushparaj's swag that has taken over everyone literally like a fire.
2. Pushpa naam sunn kar flower samjhe kya?.. Fire hai main
This is something that goes on with every age group and has certainly seen spreading its magic on everyone. The way Allu Arjun says the dialogue by holding the gun sets his persona of a daredevil and courageous Pushparaj in front of the enemies.
3. Is duniya ne aapke hath mein pistol diya... aur mere hath mein kulhadi
This is probably the best way or we can say Pushparaj's way to make the cops understand the difference between them and him. Exactly standing in the jungle in front of the cops and challenging them with this dialogue, has made the audience go crazy behind the actor's aura.
4. Sabki apni ladaai hai
This is one dialogue that is universal in nature. While it drove the audience towards the purpose and aim of Pushpraj in the film, it has found its basic relevance in the real world too.
5. Maal milegi toh Pushpa nahi milega. Pushpa milega toh maal nahi milega
Here comes yet another challenge from the ultimate Pushparaj, who goes way beyond to hide his red sandalwood from the cops. This again introduced the audience to the intentions of Pushparaj and his sheer zest for achieving success and hiding his red sandalwood from the policemen. The saga of Pushparaj will continue with upcoming film, Pushpa The Rule.