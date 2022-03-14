‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s luxurious bungalow has sprawling lawn, grand living space- Check out inside pics

Take a glimpse inside Allu Arjun's opulent mansion, which is said to be worth crores.
'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun recently made headlines for his performance in the film. From fans to celebs, everyone was amazed to see how Allu Arjun's acting and his character in the film. Meanwhile, fans want to know about his lifestyle. According to reports, the actor owns a magnificent Rs 100 crore house with a swimming pool, huge lawn, and other luxuries.
Take a look:
1. Living Room
Allu Arjun has a beautiful living room in his luxurious bungalow. It is tastefully furnished with showpieces, house plants, and other items
2. Living Room's decor/ Book shelf
Allu Arjun's living room features a large decorative piece that can also be utilised to store books and other items, as seen in the photo.
3. Paintings
The actor, who is a big screen artist and a fan of art, has a stunning collection of paintings at his home.
4. Lawn
Allu Arjun's home has a huge lawn with numerous plants, trees, and plenty of room for his children to run around.
5. Front view
It's a two-storey building with open space in front and a parking lot, as seen in the photo.
6. White Flooring
Allu Arjun's luxurios bungalow has white flooring. He often share family pics on social media.