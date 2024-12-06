1 . Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

1

Pushpa 2 is ruling the box-office with its release, the movie had a historic opening with advance booking of 2 million tickets. But behind this success is a troubling tale. Allu Arjun as Pushparaj has a problematic and misogynistic behaviour, the movie simply displays women as inferior who cannot save herself and need a man to protect her.