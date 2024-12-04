4 . Music composer-producer war

4

Composer Devi Sri Prasad is reportedly having a cold war with the producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri, and Ravi Shankar. At the pre-release event held in Chennai, he addressed the controversy surrounding the film's background score. He stated that the producers claimed he failed to deliver the score on time, prompting them to consider other music directors. he said the producers seem to have more complaints about him than love for him.