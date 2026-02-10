Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Canada shooting: Seven killed after shooter opened fire at high school in British Columbia province, suspect dead
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
1.Sanam Teri Kasam
The song Sanam Teri Kasam, sung beautifully by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The romantic track demonstrates how two people share deep love and dedication for each other. The song serves as an ideal selection for Promise Day because it shows the feelings of someone who wants to give their heart and dedication to their loved one.
2.Wada Karle Sajana
Wada Karle Sajana features the iconic pair Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt in a musical performance which Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik sing. The song describes the practice of making and maintaining love promises between partners. Dedicating this song to your partner shows that you are devoted and serious about your relationship.
3.Vaada Raha Sanam
The song Vaada Raha Sanam from the movie Vaada Raha Sanam features Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles. The lyrics highlight the importance of staying true to your word and making heartfelt promises. The song serves as the perfect selection for Promise Day because it shows couples that their relationship needs trust and honesty to develop into love.
4.Har Kasam Se Badi Hai Kasam Pyaar Ki
The song, which features Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, shows Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol as its main performers. The song demonstrates how love exists as a powerful force which establishes promises as more valuable than spoken words. The song serves as an ideal dedication to your partner because it demonstrates your dedication and commitment.
5.Kasam Ki Kasam
The song 'Kasam Ki Kasam' features Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik as they perform together with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The song creates a musical experience that expresses the beauty of love between two people who have made promises to each other. The track serves as a reminder to your partner about your unending loyalty and faithfulness on Promise Day.
6.Yeh Vaada Raha
The evergreen Yeh Vaada Raha, sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Alka Yagnik, features Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor. The song demonstrates how trust and fidelity to promises operate in romantic relationships. Your dedication to this song shows your emotional commitment to your beloved.
7.Yeh Vaada Hai
Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, Yeh Vaada Hai stars Sunny Deol and Priya Bhattacharya. The song emphasises that people who make lifelong commitments to each other will stay dedicated to their love throughout their lives. The song makes an excellent selection for Promise Day because it shows that your love will remain unchanging throughout your life.