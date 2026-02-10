FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

This Promise Day, dedicate these songs to your loved ones to express love, trust, and commitment. Sung by iconic voices like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, and featuring popular actors, these songs perfectly capture the emotions of heartfelt promises in a relationship.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

1.Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam
1

The song Sanam Teri Kasam, sung beautifully by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The romantic track demonstrates how two people share deep love and dedication for each other. The song serves as an ideal selection for Promise Day because it shows the feelings of someone who wants to give their heart and dedication to their loved one.

2.Wada Karle Sajana

Wada Karle Sajana
2

Wada Karle Sajana features the iconic pair Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt in a musical performance which Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik sing. The song describes the practice of making and maintaining love promises between partners. Dedicating this song to your partner shows that you are devoted and serious about your relationship.

3.Vaada Raha Sanam

Vaada Raha Sanam
3

The song Vaada Raha Sanam from the movie Vaada Raha Sanam features Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles. The lyrics highlight the importance of staying true to your word and making heartfelt promises. The song serves as the perfect selection for Promise Day because it shows couples that their relationship needs trust and honesty to develop into love.

4.Har Kasam Se Badi Hai Kasam Pyaar Ki

Har Kasam Se Badi Hai Kasam Pyaar Ki
4

The song, which features Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, shows Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol as its main performers. The song demonstrates how love exists as a powerful force which establishes promises as more valuable than spoken words. The song serves as an ideal dedication to your partner because it demonstrates your dedication and commitment.

5.Kasam Ki Kasam

Kasam Ki Kasam
5

The song 'Kasam Ki Kasam' features Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik as they perform together with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The song creates a musical experience that expresses the beauty of love between two people who have made promises to each other. The track serves as a reminder to your partner about your unending loyalty and faithfulness on Promise Day.

6.Yeh Vaada Raha

Yeh Vaada Raha
6

The evergreen Yeh Vaada Raha, sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Alka Yagnik, features Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor. The song demonstrates how trust and fidelity to promises operate in romantic relationships. Your dedication to this song shows your emotional commitment to your beloved.

7.Yeh Vaada Hai

Yeh Vaada Hai
7

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, Yeh Vaada Hai stars Sunny Deol and Priya Bhattacharya. The song emphasises that people who make lifelong commitments to each other will stay dedicated to their love throughout their lives. The song makes an excellent selection for Promise Day because it shows that your love will remain unchanging throughout your life.

