Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner

Check out these romantic songs that you can dedicate to your girlfriend and boyfriend and express your feelings.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 11, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Promise Day 2023: The love week is going on, and there's no better way to express your feelings than by dedicating some romantic and promising songs. There is a slew of poignant songs you've heard about from the Hollywood and Bollywood industries that you may now dedicate to your girlfriend or boyfriend this Promise Day.

1. Can't Help Falling In Love

Can't Help Falling In Love
1/5

 Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley is an evergreen tune that people can always bank on when it comes to expressing their sentiments. P

2. A Thousand Years

A Thousand Years
2/5

A Thousand Years by Christina Perry is a gentle ballad with lyrics that will make your love smile.

3. Dekha Hazaron Dafaa

Dekha Hazaron Dafaa
3/5

Arjit Singh's song Dekha Hazaron Dafaa is one of the most romantic melodies of recent times with  exquisite lyrics.

4. I Will Always Love You

I Will Always Love You
4/5

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston is a masterpiece because of its melody, the song has been covered by a number of musicians. This is one of the most romantic songs. 

5. Doobey

Doobey
5/5

Doobey from the film Gehraiyaan, is perfect for a dance session or for chilling out while eating your favourite dish.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.