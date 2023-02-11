photoDetails

Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner

Check out these romantic songs that you can dedicate to your girlfriend and boyfriend and express your feelings.

Promise Day 2023: The love week is going on, and there's no better way to express your feelings than by dedicating some romantic and promising songs. There is a slew of poignant songs you've heard about from the Hollywood and Bollywood industries that you may now dedicate to your girlfriend or boyfriend this Promise Day.

1. Can't Help Falling In Love

1/5 Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley is an evergreen tune that people can always bank on when it comes to expressing their sentiments. P

2. A Thousand Years

2/5 A Thousand Years by Christina Perry is a gentle ballad with lyrics that will make your love smile.

3. Dekha Hazaron Dafaa

3/5 Arjit Singh's song Dekha Hazaron Dafaa is one of the most romantic melodies of recent times with exquisite lyrics.

4. I Will Always Love You

4/5 I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston is a masterpiece because of its melody, the song has been covered by a number of musicians. This is one of the most romantic songs.

5. Doobey