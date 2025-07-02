ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Jul 02, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Heads of State
Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps proving there are no boundaries she can’t cross. With Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, she steps into what’s being hailed as an action-comedy spectacle. Already known for Quantico and Citadel, Priyanka continues to carve her space in global action, holding her ground with the biggest Hollywood stars and doing it all with signature grace and grit.
2.Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6
Codenamed AA22xA6, this upcoming action film marks an exciting new chapter for Deepika Padukone. Stepping into a futuristic, sci-fi-driven world, she’s set to push boundaries with a role packed with stunts and style. After winning hearts with her powerful performances in Pathaan and Fighter, Deepika now ventures into bolder, more experimental territory further cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s true action trailblazers.
3.Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Wagh in Alpha
Backed by YRF’s female-led spy universe, Alpha is gearing up to be a full-throttle action spectacle-this time with Alia Bhatt leading the charge. Known for her powerhouse performances, Alia now steps into high-octane territory with her first major action role. Alongside her, Sharvari Wagh adds fresh energy to the mix, hinting at the rise of a bold, new action star. Together, they’re set to redefine what action looks like in Bollywood’s evolving landscape.
4.Kiara Advani in War 2
Kiara Advani is stepping into the spotlight in a big way with War 2, joining the elite YRF Spy Universe. This time, she’s not just playing a romantic lead-she’s reportedly diving headfirst into the action alongside stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. With high-octane choreography and grand-scale stunts, Kiara seems ready to bring a fierce, fresh edge to her on-screen presence, marking an exciting new chapter in her career.
5.Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal
Bhumi Pednekar, known for bringing depth and grit to socially driven roles, is stepping into darker territory with her upcoming Amazon series Daldal. This time, she trades realism for raw intensity, diving into a world tangled in crime and emotional conflict. The series promises high-stakes action and psychological complexity, with Bhumi navigating not just physical danger but inner turmoil too. It’s a bold move and one that perfectly fits her fearless storytelling style.
6.Taapsee Pannu in Gandhari
Taapsee has always embraced physically demanding roles, but her turn as Gandhari is set to take things to a whole new level. Blending myth with raw, modern emotion, this character taps into the silent strength of a legendary figure and channels it into a powerful story of vengeance and resilience. It’s a bold, layered role one that demands both intensity and depth.
Why Automation Matters: The Sudheer Amgothu revolution in Scalable DevOps and Cloud Resilience
Savoring Success Tourism: Restaurant icons of the Indian Chocolatier Hollywood
Bad news for Ola, Uber, inDrive, Rapido commuters: Taxis to charge 2x of base fare during peak hours, 10% penalty on..., check new guidelines here
New York City has the most billionaires, THIS Indian city has made it to the list, not Delhi, Bengaluru, it is...
'James Gunn is racist': Superman director, DC universe CEO is getting brutally trolled for making THIS 'absurd' remark on Indians | Viral video
Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh reunite, enjoy in London: 'It's always you now and forever'
Big blow to Anil Ambani, SBI takes action against Reliance Communications over..., banks says it would report to...
One of Madhubala's biggest hit films was released in 1958, earned 7 times more than its budget, lead actor hoped for it to flop because..., movie was..
Meet Lara Trump, Donald Trump's 'first choice' for North Carolina Senate seat for 2026, she is married to...
India-Iran relations in focus as China's Xi Jinping to skip BRICS Summit in Brazil
Mumbai horror: Minor boy pushes 15-year-old girl to death from terrace, tries to stage it as suicide, investigation underway
Meet superstar who fought with actress over garden, went against sister, faced accusations from daughter-in-law, attempted suicide; her name is...
Vikrant Massey calls Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan his 'debut' film, admits he didn't have courage to...
Meet actress who has given superhits with all three Khans, was still 'nervous’ while filming romantic scenes with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan because..., her name is..
Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman with India links is now on FBI ‘10 Most Wanted’ for son’s murder
PM Modi embarks on his longest foreign trip in a decade, here's why the 5-nation visit is significant
Dalai Lama's BIG update on who will be his successor, says China can't...
Anshula Kapoor says her friends' families distanced themselves after Boney Kapoor married Sridevi: 'It was very emotional...'
Health Ministry's BIG claim on link between COVID-19 vaccine and sudden deaths; ICMR, NCDC studies say...
Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 34 missing as cloudburst and flash floods hit Mandi
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 ban in India, Diljit Dosanjh celebrates movie's overseas success, teases haters with..; divides netizens: 'You always took stand for..'
Who is Rakesh Kumar Singh? New CEO for YEIDA, NIAL, worked as secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, exposed Moti Goel land scam
Meet Mudit Dani, table tennis champion, who studied at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's school Dhirubhai Ambani School, his wedding is in news due to...
This is India’s most expensive train, it's fare is costlier than any luxury flat in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, it runs from..., not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, it is...
This film, released in 2007, saw Amitabh Bachchan romancing 29 years younger actress, was shot in 45 days, became superhit, earned over 2 times its budget, name is..
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, was once told by Salman Khan 'you’ll play my mother' on screen, then..., name is..
Meet man, Indian-origin entrepreneur who bought island near Singapore for... he is...
This person is Anil Ambani’s best friend who stood by him during tough times, was himself bankrupt once, has this special link with Tina Ambani, his name is…
IMF approves Rs 3000 crores loan for India's THIS bankrupt neighbour after fourth review, it is..
From calling 'chichora' to 'drinking all night': Aamir Khan discusses how his bond evolved with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan
Who is Jay Malave? Boeing's new CFO set to replace Brian West, he previously worked as...
Who is Muzaffarnagar SDM Nikita Sharma? Jamia alumni who cracked UPPCS with rank..., now accused of...
Meet child actor who made debut at 5, worked with Mammootty, Mohanlal, was rising star but suddenly quit acting due to..., is now going viral for..
Turkish song Anlayana copied from Pushpa's Oo Antava? Composer Devi Sri Prasad reveals taking 'legal action': 'I created that song in..'
Big blow to India's first-ever javelin event, former world champion opts out of Neeraj Chopra Classic due to..., his name is...
Viral video: Sitaare Zameen Par's Sharmaji meets his dream girl, Juhi Chawla at movie's screening, what he does next melts netizens' hearts
Who is Kesavan Ramachandran? RBI's new executive director who will oversee prudential regulation
Meet Vismaya: Mohanlal's daughter, who'll be making her debut with..., trained in Kung Fu, lost 22 kgs for big screen, started her career as...
Meet man who lost his father at 17, worked as painter, delivery boy and waiter to fulfill his family needs, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he is...
Donald Trump hints at India-US trade deal, says 'much less tariffs' will make...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG statement on its AI-chatbot ChatGPT, asks users not to...
Abhishek Bachchan on living with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya Rai, shares why he 'never want to be a loner': 'Suddenly everyone just goes...'
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza ceasefire, says Israel agrees to finalise...
Donald Trump hails Senate passage of 'big, beautiful bill', says biggest winner will be American people
Who is Anil Menon? NASA's Indian origin astronaut set to embark his first journey to ISS, mission schedule for...
VIDEO: Donald Trump makes SHOCKING remark, calls ex-US President Joe Biden 'son of a...'
Good news for Uber, Rapido! Centre issues new guidelines, they will now be able to...
DNA TV Show: Are people falling ill by driving EVs?
'I couldn't...': Kaanta Laga music director Harry Anand reacts to Shefali Jariwala's shocking death, says 'she was...'
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 100320 crore in 1 day due to...; Donald Trump threatens to...
Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid says she would have been more careful on The Traitors if it was shot after India's Got Latent controversy: 'Would have been...'
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, acquires major stake in this company for Rs 4000000000, its business is...
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI for Edgbaston Test
Meet tribal woman, daughter of bus conductor, left job at Infosys, became rapper for..., her inspiration is...
Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful' tax bill passed by US Senate: What is it all about?
Housefull 5 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film becomes second Indian movie in 2025 to earn Rs 300 crore globally after..
Meet woman who studied from IIT, left high paying job abroad, then cracked UPSC exam to become IPS, now gone viral due to...
Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar's Instagram accounts visible in India; Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir...
BIG setback to Mohammed Shami as Calcutta HC asks him to pay estranged wife Hasin Jahan Rs...
Know all about Jeff Bezos' four children with former wife MacKenzie Scott, name of his eldest son has unique feature, it is...
India's biggest hit during Covid-19 pandemic had two superstars, was released on OTT after 16 days, still earned Rs 220 crore
Meet man, a billionaire, who owns popular adult content website, now plans to sell it for whopping Rs...; his net worth is Rs...
CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Keys released at cuet.nta.nic.in; get direct link, steps to download here
India to host Olympic Games in 2036? Indian delegation visits IOC headquarters in Lausanne
NASA-ISRO jointly developed this Earth observing radar satellite to be launched in..., it will monitor crucial areas like...
Vinesh Phogat, husband Somvir Rathee become parents to baby boy after 7 years of marriage
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 RELEASED for graduate-level posts, check steps to download, direct link here
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will rain impact Day 1 play in Birmingham?
'Going to price it by the meter?': West obsession over India continues, this time Louis Vuitton designed bag inspired by...
Meet two daughters of a farmer, who lost their home in tsunami, one became IAS officer with AIR…, second is now...
After earning Rs 27 crore in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant set to go under hammer again for THIS league
Will Jasprit Bumrah play in India vs England 2nd Test? Indian skipper Shubman Gill said this
World's richest man Elon Musk to be deported from US? Donald Trump says, 'We will...'
Malayalam actress Minu Muneer arrested for defamatory posts against..., released on bail later
Baby massages to UV water: India’s first baby spa located in this state, charges Rs...
Will Team India travel to Bangladesh for limited-over series in August? Here's what we know so far
Gautam Adani gets Rs 37386407758 from Bangladesh due to...; asked to supply...
Centre approves Employment Linked Incentive scheme, to generate 3.5 crore jobs, first time employees will receive...; know details
Meet Virat Kohli's nephew who is set make his cricket debut in Delhi Premier League 2025
Meet woman, villager who earns Rs 30,000 monthly by making tulsi mala, inspired women to be self-reliant, IIT offered her gift of...
RailOne 'super' app launched: Know key features, benefits offered by Indian Railways
Naseeruddin Shah slammed for deleting post in Diljit Dosanjh's support: 'Dar gaya, paise bhi toh kamaane hain'
Maalik Trailer out: Rajkummar Rao unleashes his dark side as a ruthless gangster
Bad news for Bhavish Aggarwal as Ola Electric sales crash...; market cap plunges to...
Smriti Irani reveals 'most-well kept secret' of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sequel planned in 2014: 'Set was ready but phone call from...'
Shefali Jariwala had pulse but her eyes weren't opening in her final moments, reveals friend Pooja Ghai: 'She just had dead...'
Nita Ambani radiates Indian heritage grace with modern charm in orange Bandhni saree at...
What is National Sports Policy 2025? Union Cabinet approves new roadmap with a aim to host 2036 Olympics
After Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work-week pitch, Infosys now wants employees to...
Meet woman who left her job, ate Rs 20 meal to save money, later begin her business, now runs company worth Rs...
Just days after Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash, another AI flight received THESE grave warnings due to...
Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene reveals how he stays calm under pressure: 'No matter what is happening...'
Good news for India as it gets record Rs 1154729 crore from...; continues to be biggest receiver of...
Meet Indian genius, who couldn't crack IIT-JEE in first attempt, worked hard and succeeded in second attempt, applied the strategy of..., is now studying engineering at...
WATCH: Shocking video shows Vietnam Airlines plane hitting parked aircraft at Hanoi Airport, sparks safety concern
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Graduate level answer keys to release today at rrbcdg.gov.in, here's how to check
Four IITs, 3 IIMs, AMU named in UGC's anti-ragging defaulter list, reason is..., check full list here
Shikhar Dhawan announces debut autobiography 'The One', shares emotional message, 'Not every win...'
Vikrant Massey says he didn't fill religion column on son Vardaan's birth certificate: ‘I think it's man-made…'
Meet Sharbat Gula, green-eyed girl whose famous photo became symbol of Afghan refugees' struggles, is now in..., she is doing...