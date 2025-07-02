1 . Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps proving there are no boundaries she can’t cross. With Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, she steps into what’s being hailed as an action-comedy spectacle. Already known for Quantico and Citadel, Priyanka continues to carve her space in global action, holding her ground with the biggest Hollywood stars and doing it all with signature grace and grit.