Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across several devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite Indian and international original series, movies, TV shows, and more, across multiple languages – including Indian-produced Original series like Paatal Lok, The Traitors, Panchayat, Dupahiya, Mirzapur, Farzi, The Family Man, Khauf, Dhootha, Jubilee, Dahaad, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Made in Heaven, Suzhal – The Vortex, Inspector Rishi, Poacher, Indian Police Force, Four More Shots Please!, Rainbow Rishta, Wedding.con; Original movies like The Mehta Boys, Maja Ma, Ammu, Mast Mein Rehne Ka; popular global Originals like Citadel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel: Diana, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Road House, The Idea of You, Red One; some of the biggest post-theatrical films; direct-to-service films such as Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru, Sardar Udham, Bawaal, Gehraiyaan, Jai Bhim, Jalsa, Sherni, Narappa, Sarpatta Parambarai, Kuruthi, Joji, Malik, Pippa, #HOME, Sharmajee Ki Beti, Girls Will Be Girls and many more of such titles. Additionally, Prime Video’s video entertainment marketplace, offers customers programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+ Crunchyroll, BBC Player, Sony Pictures – Stream, MGM+, FanCode, Chaupal, Manorama Max, Eros Now, Hoichoi, Anime Times, to name a few, via Prime Video add-on-subscriptions, as well as the option to rent movies, regardless of whether customers have a Prime membership or not. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. For more info, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.​