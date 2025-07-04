ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jul 02, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
1.Heads of State cast visit in London
In a highly anticipated visit, the Heads of State commenced their London junket with a compelling series of interviews at Potters Fields Park, set against the iconic backdrop of the London Bridge and dramatically flanked by a US Marine One Helicopter. This striking visual provided a powerful symbol of international cooperation and prestige. Following the high-profile interviews, the delegation arrived in style for an exclusive screening at the esteemed BFI London.
2.Priyanka Chopra look stunning for London premiere
Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a stunning Burberry dress from the Fall 2025 collection, featuring fringe detailing in shades of burgundy, black, and deep brown, at the London premiere of Heads of State.
3.Who directed Heads of State?
The film Heads of State is directed by Ilya Naishuller, starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra, with a screenplay by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. In the action-comedy Heads of State, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles and is directed by Ilya Naishuller.
4.Heads of State on Prime Video
Heads of State is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2025 line-up. Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day from 12th to 14th July 2025. Prime members get ready to discover joy with big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, blockbuster entertainment and much more. During Prime Day, save big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, access to exclusive deals, early and exclusive access to our shopping events including Prime Day. Not a member yet? Join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at INR1,499 – with full shipping, shopping & entertainment benefits like Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more; Prime Lite at INR799 – with full shopping benefits & Prime Video benefits, or Prime Shopping Edition at INR399 – which is tailored for customers only looking for shipping and shopping benefits. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now.
5.About Prime Video
Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across several devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite Indian and international original series, movies, TV shows, and more, across multiple languages – including Indian-produced Original series like Paatal Lok, The Traitors, Panchayat, Dupahiya, Mirzapur, Farzi, The Family Man, Khauf, Dhootha, Jubilee, Dahaad, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Made in Heaven, Suzhal – The Vortex, Inspector Rishi, Poacher, Indian Police Force, Four More Shots Please!, Rainbow Rishta, Wedding.con; Original movies like The Mehta Boys, Maja Ma, Ammu, Mast Mein Rehne Ka; popular global Originals like Citadel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel: Diana, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Road House, The Idea of You, Red One; some of the biggest post-theatrical films; direct-to-service films such as Shershaah, Soorarai Pottru, Sardar Udham, Bawaal, Gehraiyaan, Jai Bhim, Jalsa, Sherni, Narappa, Sarpatta Parambarai, Kuruthi, Joji, Malik, Pippa, #HOME, Sharmajee Ki Beti, Girls Will Be Girls and many more of such titles. Additionally, Prime Video’s video entertainment marketplace, offers customers programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+ Crunchyroll, BBC Player, Sony Pictures – Stream, MGM+, FanCode, Chaupal, Manorama Max, Eros Now, Hoichoi, Anime Times, to name a few, via Prime Video add-on-subscriptions, as well as the option to rent movies, regardless of whether customers have a Prime membership or not. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. For more info, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.
