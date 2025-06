Heads of State is a high-energy action-comedy that brings together plenty of laughs and thrills. The story follows the US President, Will Derringe (played by John Cena), and the UK Prime Minister, Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), as they get caught up in a dangerous global conspiracy. Stepping into the action is Priyanka Chopra as Noel Bisset, a sharp and fearless MI6 agent who’s tasked with protecting the leaders-and saving the world in the process. It’s bold, fast-paced, and packed with star power.