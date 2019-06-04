Photos
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Kevin-Danielle are happy couples at 'Chasing Happiness' premiere
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas-Danielle Jonas turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary film, 'Chasing Happiness'.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 4, 2019, 09:41 AM IST
Jonas Brothers' documentary titled Chasing Happiness is all set to be streamed on a popular digital platform. The film will show the story of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reuniting after almost a decade. Chasing Happiness' synopsis read as, "Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers’ early days, ‘Chasing Happiness’ is a moving, personal look at the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world."
Ahead of the premiere, Nick, Joe and Kevin hosted the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles today. Jonas Brothers' fans made sure to catch up with their favourite band at the premiere. Joining the singer brothers were their respective spouses! Nick arrived with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Joe was seen with Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas walked with wife Danielle Jonas at the premiere. Along with them, Jonas Brothers' parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas also marked their presence.
Check out the photos below:
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made heads turn while arriving at the Los Angeles Premiere of the documentary film Chasing Happiness. The couple looked hot AF while posing at the red carpet.
Nick sported a handsome look wearing a brown T-Shirt and a dark brown leather jacket with a pair of matching leather pants. He teamed it up with a pair of black mocassins.
2. Mesh love!
Priyanka wore a black gown by Galia Lahav which had a low V-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit. She teamed it up with a mesh underneath and flaunted her toned leg.
3. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were crowd-puller at the premiere.
Sophie Turner stunned in a sheer sequined dress which was backless.
While Joe Jonas was seen in a mustard yellow crew-neck T-Shirt and grey pinstriped pantsuit.
4. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas made for a picture-perfect couple while posing together at the Chasing Happiness premiere.
Kevin looked dashing in a dark brown shirt and a printed blazer suit. He paired it up with brown shoes.
Danielle looked sexy in a white crop top and white mini skirt which had sheer lining over it.
5. One with the Jonas Brothers!
Kevin, Joe and Nick looked excited while posing together for the shutterbugs present there. They can't wait to show it to the world the story of Jonas Brothers and their much-awaited reunion.
6. With Mama Jonas and Papa Jonas