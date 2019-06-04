Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Kevin-Danielle are happy couples at 'Chasing Happiness' premiere

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas-Danielle Jonas turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary film, 'Chasing Happiness'.

Jonas Brothers' documentary titled Chasing Happiness is all set to be streamed on a popular digital platform. The film will show the story of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reuniting after almost a decade. Chasing Happiness' synopsis read as, "Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers’ early days, ‘Chasing Happiness’ is a moving, personal look at the Jonas Brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world."

Ahead of the premiere, Nick, Joe and Kevin hosted the premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles today. Jonas Brothers' fans made sure to catch up with their favourite band at the premiere. Joining the singer brothers were their respective spouses! Nick arrived with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Joe was seen with Sophie Turner. Kevin Jonas walked with wife Danielle Jonas at the premiere. Along with them, Jonas Brothers' parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas also marked their presence.

Check out the photos below: