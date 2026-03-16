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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

West Bengal Election 2026: BJP announces first list of 144 candidates, Suvendu Adhikari fielded from Nandigram, check full list here

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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons

After Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, Trisha Krishnan's mother hints at her wedding with TVK chief

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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

Here's why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi

Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?

Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar 2026: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal turn heads in elegant red carpet look

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

At the Oscar afterparty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a shimmering gown with a fur stole, while Nick Jonas impressed in a beige blazer and classic black trousers, making a stunning couple on the red carpet.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose together
1

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a stylish moment at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty. The couple stood close, looking at each other and smiling, creating a glamorous and romantic red-carpet moment.

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2.What Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore

What Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore
2

For the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a shimmering metallic gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a luxurious brown fur stole and minimal jewellery, completing the outfit with elegant heels.

3.What Nick Jonas wore

What Nick Jonas wore
3

Nick Jonas chose a sophisticated beige double-breasted blazer with a white shirt and black bow tie. He styled the outfit with classic black trousers, giving his look a polished and timeless feel at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty.

4.Where they are

Where they are
4

The couple attended the glamorous afterparty following the Academy Awards 2026 in Los Angeles. The afterparty is known for bringing together celebrities and global stars to celebrate the biggest night in cinema.

Also read: Akshay Kumar goes gaga over Dhurandhar, highlights audience's changing preferences: 'I did some social films, now it's time for...'

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5.A glamorous couple moment

A glamorous couple moment
5

Their appearance at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty highlighted their strong fashion sense and chemistry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas once again impressed fans with their stylish and elegant presence.

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Apoorva Lakhia reveals why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'
Here's why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi
Where is Kharg Island? Will Donald Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Qatar against US plans?
Where is Kharg Island? Will Trump send troops to capture its oil reserves?
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government approves free bus travel for transgender persons
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