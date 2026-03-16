Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas turn glamorous at Oscar afterparty, See pics

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 16, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose together
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a stylish moment at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty. The couple stood close, looking at each other and smiling, creating a glamorous and romantic red-carpet moment.
2.What Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore
For the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a shimmering metallic gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with a luxurious brown fur stole and minimal jewellery, completing the outfit with elegant heels.
3.What Nick Jonas wore
Nick Jonas chose a sophisticated beige double-breasted blazer with a white shirt and black bow tie. He styled the outfit with classic black trousers, giving his look a polished and timeless feel at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty.
4.Where they are
The couple attended the glamorous afterparty following the Academy Awards 2026 in Los Angeles. The afterparty is known for bringing together celebrities and global stars to celebrate the biggest night in cinema.
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5.A glamorous couple moment
Their appearance at the Academy Awards 2026 afterparty highlighted their strong fashion sense and chemistry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas once again impressed fans with their stylish and elegant presence.