We all know Tara Sutaria as an actress, but she’s also a trained singer with multiple solo concerts in India and abroad. She even recorded the full album for Ek Villain Returns, including the song Shaamat with Ankit Tiwari that has crossed over a 100 million views that showcases her vocal talent. Having had a passion for music since her early days, sources say Tara is set to return to her musical roots this year. Alongside her acting in Apurva, Marjaavaan, Tadap, and more, she has also impressed with her dance performances in songs like The Jawaani Song and Jalwanuma, proving she’s a true all-rounder.