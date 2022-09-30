Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz

Today, we will look at the list of actors who died by suicide.
We have heard of numerous terrible deaths of Indian stars over the past few years. Some people ended their lives for a variety of reasons, while others did so due to an accident or natural causes.
1. Preksha Mehta
Preksha Mehta, an actor from Crime Patrol, committed suicide on May 26 at her home in Indore. Her family members reportedly discovered her dead hanging from a ceiling fan.
2. Kushal Punjabi
On December 26, 2019, actor Kushal Punjabi was discovered dead in his Pali Hills apartment in Mumbai. He repotedly was suffering from depression.
3. Nitin Kapoor
Nitin Kapoor, the cousin of actor Jeetendra, jumped off a building on March 14, 2017. Nitin was wed to actress Jayasudha.
4. Pratyusha Banerjee
Pratyusha, who played the character "Anandi" in the well-known TV series Balika Vadhu, was discovered dead in her Mumbai flat on April 1, 2016.
5. Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan comitted suicide on June 3, 2013. The CBI conducted a thorough investigation into her suicide. Her mother alleged that the actor Sooraj Pancholi had killed her daughter, which prompted the prosecution to file murder and sexual assault charges in 2017, which were later dropped. However, a Mumbai court charged Pancholi with abetting ,Jiah's suicide in 2018.
6. Sejal Sharma
Sejal Sharma was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her rented apartment in the Royal Nest community on Mira Road.
7. Sameer Sharma
Sameer Sharma, a 44-year-old television actor who rose to fame after appearing in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was also discovered dead at his Mumbai home.