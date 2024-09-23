This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This actor was the most hated star in the Hindi film cinema.
An actor is considered successful when audiences believe that his on-screen life reflects who he really is. Today, we’ll talk about the most hated villain in the industry, known for his powerful screen presence. He was so disliked that parents wouldn’t name their children after him.
1. Pran, Top villain
Pran, a well-known villain and character actor from the past, is likely the most hated actor in India’s film history. He was the top villain in Bollywood during the 1950s and 60s, and his negative roles were so notorious that parents wouldn't name their children Pran at that time.
2. Became highest-paid actor
Pran was the top villain in an era when Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, and Rajendra Kumar were the biggest stars. From 1969 to 1982, he was actually Bollywood's highest-paid actor. He was so popular that his name often appeared on posters in larger print than the heroes' names.
3. Earned more than superstars
From 1969 to 1982, Pran starred in eight films alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Even though Bachchan was the top hero in Bollywood at the time, Pran earned a higher salary.
4. Started taking negative roles
Pran started his career as a hero but soon shifted to negative roles. After becoming a star, he was offered leading parts in romantic films again. However, he reportedly turned them down, saying he didn’t want to "dance around trees."
5. Death
In the mid-70s, Pran started taking on character roles that weren't always negative, beginning with films like Purab Pashchim and Zanjeer. He continued to act in supporting roles throughout the 80s and 90s.
In 2000, Pran retired from films after a remarkable six-decade career, nearing 80 years old. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 93.