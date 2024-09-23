This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

5/5

In the mid-70s, Pran started taking on character roles that weren't always negative, beginning with films like Purab Pashchim and Zanjeer. He continued to act in supporting roles throughout the 80s and 90s.

In 2000, Pran retired from films after a remarkable six-decade career, nearing 80 years old. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 93.