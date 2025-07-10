ENTERTAINMENT
Muskaan Gupta | Jul 10, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
1.Main Baahubali hoon
Prabhas' passionate performance of 'Main Baahubali hoon' resonated with viewers as a potent declaration of identity and respect, symbolising courage, legacy, and leadership. This straightforward yet thunderous line became the essence of the series.
2.'Jab tak tum mere saath ho, mujhe maarne wala paida nahi hua mama'
Bravery and intense filial love are evident in Baahubali's heartfelt conversation with his uncle. It demonstrates his steadfast faith and resolve, promising that no enemy can hurt him as long as he is by his side.
3.'Mera vachan hi hai shaasan'
Baahubali's unwavering sense of duty and justice is portrayed in this line. This statement, which translates to 'Mera vachan hi hai shaasan,' positions him as a moral leader whose leadership is undeniable and whose assurances are unchangeable.
4.'Amarendra Baahubali zinda hai'
Hope and rebellion are sparked by this famous cry. Baahubali's legacy endures in the hearts of his people even after his passing, and this line aptly captures his spirit of justice and challenge.
5.'Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?'
The greatest cliffhanger in Indian film history, not just a conversation. The defining mystery that drove the sequel's enormous success, this line sparked national curiosity and excitement and turned into an international hit.
