Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya pay last respects to Mahesh Babu's father Krishna

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna in the Telugu film industry, suffered a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of November 15. Mahesh Babu lost his mother Indira Devi in September and now, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's family had to face another personal tragedy.

Multiple actors from Tollywood including Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others reached Krishna's home in Hyderabad to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. (All images: GMB Entertainment YouTube)