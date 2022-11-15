Search icon
Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya pay last respects to Mahesh Babu's father Krishna

Legendary Telugu actor Superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, passed away on November 15.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 15, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, popularly known as Krishna in the Telugu film industry, suffered a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of November 15. Mahesh Babu lost his mother Indira Devi in September and now, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's family had to face another personal tragedy. 

Multiple actors from Tollywood including Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others reached Krishna's home in Hyderabad to pay their last respects to the veteran actor. (All images: GMB Entertainment YouTube)

1. Prabhas

Prabhas
1/7

Prabhas, who will be seen next in the mythological film Adipurush portraying Lord Rama, paid his homage to the late veteran actor.

2. Ram Charan

Ram Charan
2/7

Ram Charan, who starred in the blockbuster actioner RRR, was seen consoling Mahesh Babu as he hugged the latter.

3. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun
3/7

The Pushpa star Allu Arjun was also seen among the celebrities who visited the late actor's house to pay his last respects.

4. Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya
4/7

Son of superstar Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya paid his last respects to the veteran actor who acted in over 350 films.

5. Jr NTR

Jr NTR
5/7

The RRR star Jr NTR, who belongs to the NTR film family, was also seen showing his support to Mahesh Babu.

6. K. Chandrashekar Rao

K. Chandrashekar Rao
6/7

The Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, also arrived at Krishna's house to pay his last respects.

7. Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu
7/7

The former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, was also among the celebrities who reached late actor's house.

