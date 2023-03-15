Search icon
Pooja Bhatt shares lovely, unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday on Instagram

Pooja Bhatt shares lovely and unseen photos of Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday on March 15. The Brahmashtra actor turned 30 this year. The entire Hindi film industry posts wish and messages for her on Instagram. Many actors like Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and actors posted for Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt's 'step-sister' Pooja Bhatt has also posted lovely, unseen pictures of the birthday girl and father Mahesh Bhatt. 

See pictures here:

Pooja Bhatt wishes Alia Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt on her Instagram handle posted three stories with Alia Bhatt on her birthday. (Photo: Instagram)

Mahesh Bhatt joins
In the photos father Mahesh Bhatt was also seen posing with Pooja and Alia. (Photo: Instagram)

 

Outfits
Both Pooja and Alia are seen wearing oversized white-ish outfits. (Photo: Instagram)

 

Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter
Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed daughter Raha. (Photo: Instagram)

 

Last film
Alia Bhat was last seen in the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Bramhashtra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

 

