Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks like princess in silk saree, photos go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to dazzle screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part One, and her latest photos reflect her character in the film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 07, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala will soon amaze her fans by playing princess in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Her latest photoshoot echoes the princess vibes, and it certainly goes well with her upcoming film. Let's take a look at the photos. (All images source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram) 

Sobhita Dhulipala: The royal beauty

Sobhita Dhulipala: The royal beauty
1/6

In the latest photoshoot, the actress looked like a royal queen and we could do nothing but stare at her as we were smitten with her charm. 

Sobhita Dhulipala: The silken royal princess

Sobhita Dhulipala: The silken royal princess
2/6

In the latest photoshoot, The actress donned a beautiful silk saree and is dolled up like a muse from old and vintage days. 

Smitten away by Sobhita Dhulipala's charm

Smitten away by Sobhita Dhulipala's charm
3/6

Sobhita's followers are smitten away by her charm. The actress shared the photoshoot stating, "Sorry for the spam but last evening in Chennai was just too special Thank you for the love."

Sobhita Dhulipala's breathtaking beauty

Sobhita Dhulipala's breathtaking beauty
4/6

As soon as Sobhita dropped the photos at her Instagram, a majority of her followers dropped heart and fire emojis 

Sobhita Dhulipala in Ponniyin Selvan Part One

Sobhita Dhulipala in Ponniyin Selvan Part One
5/6

In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part One (PS-1), Sobhita is playing Princess Vanathi. With this film, Sobhita will also be making her debut in Tamil. 

Other projects of Sobhita Dhulipala

Other projects of Sobhita Dhulipala
6/6

Apart from PS-1, Sobhita will also be seen in Made In Heaven Season 2, Night Manager. 

