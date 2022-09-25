Search icon
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film

Here are some of the striking photos from the Ponniyin Selvan: I promotions in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • Sep 25, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I is set to release on September 30 and the film's cast and crew, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, director Mani Ratnam, music composer AR Rahman and others, are on a promotional spree across major Indian cities. Here are some of the amazing pictures from the team's recent promotional events in Hyderabad and Mumbai on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 respectively. (All images: Lyca Productions/Instagram)

1. Ponniyin Selvan team

1/6

Here is the extraordinary team from the epic actioner Ponniyin Selvan: I, the upcoming pan-India film that takes its inspiration from real historical events and characters from the Chola empire.

2. Chiyaan Vikram, AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam

2/6

Chiyaan Vikram, who portrays the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, is seen here with the blockbuster combination of AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam, who have given multiple beautiful soundtracks.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha

3/6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Nandini, Aditya's love interest, and Trisha plays Kundavai, his sister in this film based on a war of succession. Both looked like royal queens in this magnificent picture.

4. Vikram with Karthi

4/6

Karthi, Suriya's younger brother plays the character of Vanthiyathevan, the warrior prince who later becomes the commander of the Chola army.

5. Ponniyin Selvan based on Kalki's novel

5/6

The two-part film series is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan, which was considered the greatest novel written in Tamil literature and released in five parts in 1955.

6. Ponniyin Selvan vs Vikram Vedha

6/6

Ponniyin Selvan: I will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha, which in itself is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film.

