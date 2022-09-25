Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film

Here are some of the striking photos from the Ponniyin Selvan: I promotions in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I is set to release on September 30 and the film's cast and crew, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, director Mani Ratnam, music composer AR Rahman and others, are on a promotional spree across major Indian cities. Here are some of the amazing pictures from the team's recent promotional events in Hyderabad and Mumbai on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 respectively. (All images: Lyca Productions/Instagram)