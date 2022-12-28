Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022

Let's take a look back at the big-budget, multi-lingual films that set and broke records on multiple levels.
2022 can be regarded as the year when the 'pan-India' films took over the world. Big-budget films mounted on an ambitious scale, multi-lingual flicks came, and amazed the audience on a huge scale. Records got shattered like anything. So, let's take a look back at the films that went on to create history at the Indian box office. (Images source: File photo)
1. RRR
Helmed by master storyteller SS Rajamouli, RRR was highly anticipated since his last blockbuster hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion The Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt starrer went on to earn more than 1000 crores in India. RRR was not a gargantuan success in India but even achieved international success in overseas markets like Japan, where it has become the highest-grossing Indian film.
2. KGF Chapter 2
Just 2 weeks after RRR, Yash brought the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 Kannada language film KGF: Chapter 2 The Prashanth Neel-helmed period action film was acclaimed for its cinematography, background music, and performances. KGF 2 was a major success across India, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year by the end of its run.
3. Major
Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Major stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film moved audiences throughout India. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, and both versions fared well at the box office. However, the Telugu version did better than the Hindi.
4. Ponniyin Selvan- 1
Mani Ratnam's epic directorial Ponniyin Selvan Part One had an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, and Kaithi. The film narrated the saga of the Chola Dynasty. PS-1 went on break records on a global level, and now the second part of Ponniyin Selvan will release in cinemas on April 28, 2023.
5. Kantara
This Rishab Shetty-helmed Kannada language film proved to be a surprise blockbuster all over India. In less than Rs 20 crores, the immaculate portrayal of the local ‘Bhoota Kola’ culture of Karnataka was produced, and it stunned the nation. A success in its home state, the film also struck a chord with the Hindi-speaking audience, becoming a much bigger box office success than anticipated since none of the actors in the film was known in Northern India earlier.