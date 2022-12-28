Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022

5/5

This Rishab Shetty-helmed Kannada language film proved to be a surprise blockbuster all over India. In less than Rs 20 crores, the immaculate portrayal of the local ‘Bhoota Kola’ culture of Karnataka was produced, and it stunned the nation. A success in its home state, the film also struck a chord with the Hindi-speaking audience, becoming a much bigger box office success than anticipated since none of the actors in the film was known in Northern India earlier.