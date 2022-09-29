Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi - know their characters in Mani Ratnam's film

With just a day ahead of its release, here's a look at the iconic characters of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.
Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is the first part of the two-part film series made by Mani Ratnam based on the 1955 Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The epic historical fiction epic is based on the war of succession for one of the longest ruling dynasties in world history. The film boasts a huge ensemble playing iconic characters from the Chola kingdom on screen. Before the film hit cinemas worldwide on September 30, here's a look at six main characters from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. (All images: Twitter)
1. Prakash Raj - Sundara Chola
Prakash Raj is Sundara Chola, the emperor of the Chola empire and the father of three siblings Aditya Karakalan, Kundavai, and Arunmozhi Varman.
2. Vikram - Aditya Karikalan
Chiyaan Vikram portrays the eldest son of the Chola kingdom, Aditya Karikalan. A glorious warrior, he is the commander of the northern troops in the empire.
3. Trisha - Kundavai
Kundavai, the only daughter of the Chola king, is portrayed by Trisha. Well-versed with the politics of the region, she wants to make the kingdom more powerful.
4. Jayam Ravi - Arunmozhi Varman
The youngest son Arunmozhi Varman, portrayed by Jayam Ravi, is the titular character as he is fondly called Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. Son of Kaveri.
5. Karthi - Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan
Portrayed by Suriya's younger brother Karthi, Vanthiyathevan is the trusted aide and friend of Aditya Karikalan and is known for his flirtatious and witty nature.
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Nandini
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the grey-shaded character Nandini, chancellor Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar's wife, and wants to take control of the Chola empire.