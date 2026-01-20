Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP
ENTERTAINMENT
Vaishali Shastri | Jan 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
1.Link up rumours
Working on for years, this actress has always maintained a low profile and has been quite about her personal life. After rumours of being into several high-profile relationships, her unmarried status at 38 is making movie lovers curious.
2.Who is Neha Sharma?
Neha Sharma was born on 21 November 1987 in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Her father Ajit Sharma was a Congress MLA from Bhagalpur. She completed a fashion design course from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in New Delhi.
3.Relationship rumours with co-stars
Known for films such as Crook, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Tum Bin 2, Tanhaji (her only blockbuster film) and more, her link up rumours spread by media reports and gossip portals remains unsubstantiated. She has been linked romatically with many of her co-stars like actors Ram Charan, Nawazuddin siddiqui and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. He appeared in Telugu film Chirutha along with Ram Charan, did Youngistan along with Bhagnani and Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Sidiqqui as her co-star.
4.Link ups with cricketers
In 2015, Neha was linked up with cricketer Yuvraj Singh but after his marriage with Bollywood actress Hazel Keech in 2016, these rumours died. Three years later she was again linked with another cricketer, KL Rahul after the two were spotted in photographs and social media posts. None talked about them in public and his marriage to Athiya Shetty silenced these rumours.
5.Seen together with famous Croatian footballer
Her recent relationship rumour has been with Croatian footballer Petar Sliskovic. In 2024, she was seen with the footballer, reportedly four years younger. The two were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant, holding hands, signaling a close connection. This incident renewed debates aound her personal life. They were again seen together in 2025. None of them have opened about their meetings.